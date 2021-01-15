Arunachal: Two persons die in road accident in West Kameng

BHALUKPONG: Two person has died on spot in a tragic road accident on Bhalukpong-Bomdila road in West Kameng district on Wednesday late afternoon. A official informed.

Bhalukpong OC PS, Inspector D Bagra inform that as per written information received from one Lobsang Phuntso of Village-Lhoudung, PS-Jung of Tawang district that his father and another person was proceeding toward Tawang from Tezpur has meet with an road accident in West Kameng district in between Sessa-Saidle on Wednesday late afternoon.

Both his father and other person accompanied his father has went to Tezpur to buy a Maruti Car and were on back home to Tawang. Phuntso said in the FIR, OC said.

On received of the FIR a police team was send to locate the place which was identified but due to heavy fog and bad weather the body could not be retried from the deep valley/ gorge on Wednesday. He said.

As per verification the accident vehicle was found fallen into a steep deep gorge of more than 300 mtrs. The newly purchased vehicle was completely damaged and both the occupants has died on spot. He said.

Both the deceased were identified as Dorjee Norbu, 55 years (his father) and other accompanied as Phosang, 54 years of village Khartang, PO/PS-Lumla of Tawang district. The vehicle was driven by his father as per information. OC said.

Both the body were retrieved from the spot and legal formalities has been done. a case has been registered at Bhalukpong police station vide case no-01/21 u/s-279, 304 (A). After conducting inquest and postmortem the body has been handed over for to the family members for conducting last rite. OC added.