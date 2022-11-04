ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal | Markets are window to the world, let us keep them clean: Nime

November 4, 2022
Arunachal | Markets are window to the world, let us keep them clean: Nime

ZIRO- Our local markets are the window to the world and visitors should be made to feel good and comfortable while shopping at our local markets, said Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime at the Abotani Hall here today.

While distributing smart cards and certificates to vendors of the district, DC Nime urged the vendors to use their cards prudently and wisely in order to avail bigger loans from the banks for their business ventures. He also enjoined them to keep their surroundings neat and clean. ‘Let us learn and emulate the clean and visitor friendly markets of West Kameng and Tawang districts where foreigners also frequent, he said, while emphasizing that Ziro markets should also be kept neat and clean for the visitors and shoppers alike’.

Urging regular and timely repayments of their loans, Nime also appealed the vendors to conduct regular ‘social service’ of their premises to keep their surroundings clean.

Earlier, UD & Housing executive engineer Nich Jacob informed that 372 street vendors from the district had had been identified under the PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) which is a special micro-credit facility for street vendors under AtmaNirbhar Bharat scheme.  Of them, 247 had been recommended for bank loans and 149 had been sanctioned loans so far.

Arunachal: Watch Tawang’s History

The scheme which is funded in the ratio of 75:25 by the centre and the state, an individual can approach for setting up micro-enterprises to the tune of Rs 2 lakhs while a group enterprise can approach for bank loans upto Rs 10 lakhs. The annual rate of interest of the loan is 7% and the repayment period ranges from 5 to 7 years.

