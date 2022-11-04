Arunachal | Bring back Tapi Mra and Niku Dao; family members demand to govt

ITANAGAR- Yatok Mra Nilo, sister of Mountaineer Tapi Mra stated a painful statement “Bring back my brother Tapi Mra and Niku Dao, alive or dead ” while interacting with the media recently. Nilo along with other family members of Tapi Mra and Niku dao are sitting on a indefinite dharna at IG Park since last four days.

Tapi Mra, the first person from Arunachal Pradesh climbed Mt Everest in 2009, and his assistant Niku Dao, have been missing since August 17 while attempting to scale the Mount Khyari Satam ( peak of Chiumo ), located 6,890 metre above sea level, close to the McMahon Line. After twenty days long Search and Rescue operation by the district administration to trace them were officially called off on 21st Sept, 2022 .

Watch Video

The family members alleged that “ Immediately After the called off the search and rescue operation by the district administration, they met the Chief Minister Pema Khandu and requested him for providing a helicopter for dropping of four members team of Mountaineers at Base camp, who voluntarily trying to search Tapi Mra and Niku Dao. The chief minister had immediately accepted their request and gave instructions to the higher officials in this regard. But time passed and they could not get the helicopter.

So at last, the four members team decided to go for search of Tapi Mra and Niku Dao at their own risk. Their Search operation was success and they reach up to the Camp number-3 which was setup by Tapi Mra, but could not found Tapi Mra and Niku Dao at the camp. They returned with their belongings.

Watch Video-

After this success of four members, the family members of Tapi Mra and Niku Dao declared failure of the rescue operation carried out by the district administration for 20 days and sat on an indefinite dharna in Itanagar. They gave an ultimatum to the government that “ Bring back Tapi Mara and Niku Dao alive or dead”.

Watch Video-

On the other hand, a large number of local people are also coming forward in support of these two families and asking this question to the district administration, why the rescue team of the district administration did not go beyond camp number two, while it was already known to all that Tapi Mara and Niku Dao were missing only after moving ahead from Camp No.2 and lost contact with Camp No.2.

Taking this issue seriously, an organization named save Arunachal save indigenous has also lodged an FIR against DC of East Kameng district in Itanagar. On the other hand, the local people are demanding action against the DC of East Kameng district.