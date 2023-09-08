Arunachal: International Literacy day observed in Emchi

EMCHI- The District Literacy Mission Authority,(DLMA) Papum Pare District observed International Literacy Day 2023 here at GUPS, Emchi under Doimukh Sub-Division in collaboration with Block Literacy Mission Committee, Doimukh Block on Friday.

Chukhu Bablu former ZPC cum ZPM Gumto attended the celebration as Chief Guest. More than 150 participants attended the programme which included Volunteer Teachers and Adult Learners from 43 centers of Doimukh Block, GBs, PRIs leaders, teachers and students of Emchi.

C.K.Yab, DAEO, highlighting the importance of International Literacy Day briefed the participants about ongoing government scheme ‘new india literacy programme (nilp) or ullas-nav bharat saksarta karyakaram’ which was launched in state last year.

Briefing about the implementation of the scheme in the district Shri Yab further informed that “ the district has constituted five block level literacy committees headed by concern Admin Officers as Chairperson.

With 168 identified learning centres in Papum Pare and engagement of 185 Volunteers comprising of Anganwadi workers, Asha workers, Govt. school Teachers, Church & Youth Volunteers to carry out activities at Block Level, the District Literacy Mission Authority seeks to ensure that the non-literate population is benefitted from the scheme.”

T.T.Tara, DDSE cum Member Secretary, DLMA exhorted for concerted effort by all Block Level Committee members and Volunteer Teachers in motivating Adult Learners to attend Literacy class to attain the objectives of the scheme.

“Educating someone is a great achievement and it brings peace to one’s mind & souls. So volunteer yourself to educate non literates,” he added.

Further, he urged the non literates to come forward to grab the opportunity provided by the govt. and educate themselves through NILP.

Dr. Mumne Borang, CO Doimukh informed the participants that Arunachal Pradesh literacy rate accounts at 65% which stands 2nd lowest in India just above Bihar and still our state requires lot of efforts to eradicate illiteracy.

“Education is a basic right of everyone and one must not shy away to learn and should not hesitate to volunteer to educate. Knowledge is power and sharing knowledge is empowerment, “she added.

Chukhu Bablu called upon all the Block/cluster Level functionaries, Volunteers, Teachers and educated youths including PRIs and GBs to spread awareness among the masses about the importance of literacy and the ongoing Govt. of India’s scheme for adult education ‘new india literacy programme (nilp) or ullas-nav bharat saksarta karyakaram.

“Education plays a key role in building a developed society. Therefore every stakeholder must shoulder responsibilities to eradicate illiteracy for the greater interest of the society. NILP is a volunteerism driven scheme and therefore the privilege lot should volunteer without expecting remuneration for their contribution ,” shri Bablu added.

The other highlights of the National Literacy Day celebrations included experience sharing by the Volunteer Teachers and Adult Learners , presentation of songs by the teachers and Adult Learners, plantation programme.

Earlier a Prabhat Ferry was also organised by the Govt. Upper Primary School, Emchi as a part of the programme.

Similar programs were also held at all the 04 blocks of Papum Pare District under the banner of Block Literacy Mission Committee headed by ADC Sagalee, ADC Balijan, ADC Kimin, EAC Mengio and BEO/BRCC/CRCCs of the block.