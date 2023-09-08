Arunachal: AWAZ condemns molestation act in APS

ZIRO- The Apatani Women’s Association Ziro (AWAZ) has condemned the iniquitous actions of two culprits involved in the recent molestation case in Arunachal Public School, Ziro.

In a joint statement, AWAZ President Hibu Lily and General Secretary Leegang Anya said ‘wherein an arrest has been made on 2nd September 2023 and a case registered under WPS Ziro C.No. 04/23 under section 354A/506/341/202 IPC R/W Sec.8/10/17 of the POCSO Act. In this regard, AWAZ explicitly condemn the culprits’ acts of molestation.

Arunachal: APWWS concern about the repeated instances of child sexual abuse in schools

Their actions have tainted Ziro, a premier educational hub with disrepute. If not dealt with firmly, we risk the reputation of all schools in Ziro and further cast mistrust among the parents as well. Over the years, Ziro and its people have been known for their peaceful coexistence.

However, such acts of molestation have become a recurrent event and are unbecoming of the place. AWAZ hopes that people will continue to raise their voices against such immoral actions to prompt harmony and coexistence.

Arunachal: School Teacher arrested for raping girl students

AWAZ is pleased with the efforts of DC Ziro Bamin Nime and SP Ziro Keni Bagra for taking up the case in the most urgent and appropriate manner. Their concerns for the safety and security of the young students are highly appreciated. AWAZ further anticipates swift actions from the administration’, the statement said.