ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: AWAZ condemns molestation act in APS

AWAZ is pleased with the efforts of DC Ziro Bamin Nime and SP Ziro Keni Bagra for taking up the case in the most urgent and appropriate manner.

Last Updated: September 8, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: AWAZ condemns molestation act in APS

ZIRO-  The Apatani Women’s Association Ziro (AWAZ) has condemned the iniquitous actions of two culprits involved in the recent molestation case in Arunachal Public School, Ziro.

In a joint statement, AWAZ President Hibu Lily and General Secretary Leegang Anya said ‘wherein an arrest has been made on 2nd September 2023 and a case registered under WPS Ziro C.No. 04/23 under section 354A/506/341/202 IPC R/W Sec.8/10/17 of the POCSO Act. In this regard, AWAZ explicitly condemn the culprits’ acts of molestation.

Arunachal: APWWS concern about the repeated instances of child sexual abuse in schools

Their actions have tainted Ziro, a premier educational hub with disrepute. If not dealt with firmly, we risk the reputation of all schools in Ziro and further cast mistrust among the parents as well. Over the years, Ziro and its people have been known for their peaceful coexistence.

Related Articles

However, such acts of molestation have become a recurrent event and are unbecoming of the place. AWAZ hopes that people will continue to raise their voices against such immoral actions to prompt harmony and coexistence.

Arunachal: School Teacher arrested for raping girl students

AWAZ is pleased with the efforts of DC Ziro Bamin Nime and SP Ziro Keni Bagra for taking up the case in the most urgent and appropriate manner. Their concerns for the safety and security of the young students are highly appreciated. AWAZ further anticipates swift actions from the administration’, the statement said.

Tags
Last Updated: September 8, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

LONGDING-    Longding District Disaster Managcmcnt Authority (DDMA) in collaboration with the 12th BN National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Doimul, conducted a two days Table Top and Mock exercise

Arunachal: Two days table top exercise, mock drill on earthquake scenario held in Longding

Arunachal: DC Tawang felicitates Teachers of Govt Schools

Arunachal: DC Tawang felicitates Teachers of Govt Schools

Arunachal: Creating sustainable entrepreneurs to be focus of SDE Dept- Commissioner

Arunachal: Creating sustainable entrepreneurs to be focus of SDE Dept- Commissioner

Arunachal: APWWS Appreciates Ninong Ering for Introducing the Arunachal Pradesh Monogamy-Election-Eligibility Bill 2023.

Arunachal: APWWS Appreciates Ninong Ering for Introducing the Arunachal Pradesh Monogamy-Election-Eligibility Bill 2023.

Arunachal: MoS Dr Subhash Sarkar Visits Pasighat

Arunachal: MoS Dr Subhash Sarkar Visits Pasighat

Arunachal: APWWS observing International Literacy Week

Arunachal: APWWS observing International Literacy Week

Arunachal: 700 beneficiaries selected under ANBY at Lower Subansiri DLMIC meet

Arunachal: 700 beneficiaries selected under ANBY at Lower Subansiri DLMIC meet

Arunachal: Netai Chandra Dey of Ramakrishna Mission School, Narottam Nagar has been selected for the National Teacher Award 2023

Arunachal: Netai Chandra Dey of Ramakrishna Mission School, Narottam Nagar has been selected for the National Teacher Award 2023

Arunachal: DC promotes ‘vocal for local’ at Ziro office

Arunachal: DC promotes ‘vocal for local’ at Ziro office

Arunachal: Chowna Mein unveils Memorial Statue of Anglo-Abor War 1911-12 at Kekar Monying

Arunachal: Chowna Mein unveils Memorial Statue of Anglo-Abor War 1911-12 at Kekar Monying

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button