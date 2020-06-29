Arunachal: How to deal with returnees after closure of PTC quarantine facility- Capital Admin carried out rehearsal

Banderdewa- With state government deciding to close down the PTC quarantine centre here, the administration on Monday carried out rehearsal on how to deal with returnees post June 30.

A team of officials including magistrates and health officials converged here at the police check and were working out the modalities.

Talking to press, the district medical officer (DMO) capital complex M Perme said they are working a modalities to deal with the returnees.

“We are doing trial rehearsal today on how to go ahead. After registering and screening them, the returnees are being sent to the state quarantine centre at Lekhi.

They can decide whether to avail government quarantine facilities or the paid ones,” he said. Further he informed that till now around seven thousand people have returned in state capital from outside.

The E governance officer of the IT department Neelam Sera informed that all returnees will have to do advance registration.

“In this regard a registration portal is being developed in coordination with state control room. The returnees can intimate whether they want govt facility or paid quarantine,” he said. However he added that portal is yet to be ready.