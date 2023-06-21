ADVERTISMENT
Sports

Arunachal: GYA organsied a grand reception for Gollo John

The Association appreciated all those people who are behind the journey of Gollo John, especially his mentors, coaches, and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh........

Last Updated: June 21, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: GYA organsied a grand reception for Gollo John

JULLANG-   Gollo Youth Association  ( GYA )on Wednesday  organised a grand reception programme for Gollo John who clinched a Gold medal in the Indian Open International Karate Championship held on 17 to 18 June 2023 at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi .

ADVERTISEMENT

The Association appreciated all those people who are behind the journey of Gollo John, especially his mentors, coaches, and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh for their support and gesture. It is a proud moment for our society as well as the nation. We wish him the best of luck for a bright future, stated the association.

Arunachal: GYA congratulates Gollo John for wining Gold Medal

NAS chairman Dongli Gollo  said ” I’m proud to congratulate you on the victory and also appreciate your dedication and determination in the field. Best of luck for future endeavours”.

Related Articles

This is not the first time that John has won a gold medal at an international level. At the national level, John has so far won five gold medals, while in the international level he has 11 gold medals in his kitty, besides one silver and two bronze medals.

John was declared the ‘best player of the tournament’ of the first International Open Karate Championship-2018.

Arunachal: Abab Sangdo selected to represent India in Asian Game

 John is the gem of our society as well as our nation. He made us proud of us an inspiration, and a role model for the young generation.

GYA, appreciated  and  also thanks to Nguri Abu Society – Chairman Er. Gollo Tara and Former NAS Chairman Adv. Dongli Gollo, Techi Sonu, General Secretary (Para Olympic Association of Arunachal Pradesh) and the entire team, Gollo youths, CEMs of GYA well-wishers, and relatives for their active participation, for their kind presence and participation in the programme.

Tags
Last Updated: June 21, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: CCDFC indoor games kickstarts

Arunachal: CCDFC indoor games kickstarts

Arunachal: Governor graces closing ceremony of South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship 2023

Arunachal: Governor graces closing ceremony of South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship 2023

Arunachal: Ledum village lifts the trophy of Adi Banggo Football Tournament by beating Borguli by 2-1

Arunachal: Ledum village lifts the trophy of Adi Banggo Football Tournament by beating Borguli by 2-1

Arunachal: 49th AYA Foundation Day celebrated at Ziro

Arunachal: 49th AYA Foundation Day celebrated at Ziro

Arunachal: Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy 2023 Concludes in Longding

Arunachal: Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy 2023 Concludes in Longding

Arunachal: Hangpan Dada memorial trophy 2023 for Papum Pare district Concludes

Arunachal: Hangpan Dada memorial trophy 2023 for Papum Pare district Concludes

Itanagar: OWA celebrates Children Sports Festival

Itanagar: OWA celebrates Children Sports Festival

Arunachal: SP Nega kicks off 6th edition Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy Tournament

Arunachal: SP Nega kicks off 6th edition Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy Tournament

Arunachal: Tawang District inter school meet begins 

Arunachal: Tawang District inter school meet begins 

Arunachal: Sansad Khel Sprada kickstarted at Ziro

Arunachal: Sansad Khel Sprada kickstarted at Ziro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button