Arunachal: GYA organsied a grand reception for Gollo John

JULLANG- Gollo Youth Association ( GYA )on Wednesday organised a grand reception programme for Gollo John who clinched a Gold medal in the Indian Open International Karate Championship held on 17 to 18 June 2023 at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi .

The Association appreciated all those people who are behind the journey of Gollo John, especially his mentors, coaches, and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh for their support and gesture. It is a proud moment for our society as well as the nation. We wish him the best of luck for a bright future, stated the association.

NAS chairman Dongli Gollo said ” I’m proud to congratulate you on the victory and also appreciate your dedication and determination in the field. Best of luck for future endeavours”.

This is not the first time that John has won a gold medal at an international level. At the national level, John has so far won five gold medals, while in the international level he has 11 gold medals in his kitty, besides one silver and two bronze medals.

John was declared the ‘best player of the tournament’ of the first International Open Karate Championship-2018.

John is the gem of our society as well as our nation. He made us proud of us an inspiration, and a role model for the young generation.

GYA, appreciated and also thanks to Nguri Abu Society – Chairman Er. Gollo Tara and Former NAS Chairman Adv. Dongli Gollo, Techi Sonu, General Secretary (Para Olympic Association of Arunachal Pradesh) and the entire team, Gollo youths, CEMs of GYA well-wishers, and relatives for their active participation, for their kind presence and participation in the programme.