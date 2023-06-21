Arunachal: 3 days Workshop on Climate change begins in Namsai

NAMSAI- A three-day Capacity Development workshop ( 21st -23rd June 2023) for Gram Panchayats on ‘Planning and Implementation of local Climate Change Adaptation Plans under Pakke Tiger Reserve-2047 declaration on climate change resilient and responsive Arunachal Pradesh’ today at Arunachal University of Studies, Namsai in collaboration with Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, GoAP, Department of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, GoAP and Department of Disaster Management, GoAP.

Rajesh S, Chief Conservator of Forest (Environment and Climate Change) GoAP, who chaired the workshop, raised concern on climate change and its impact on the biodiversity. He apprised the house about the actions of the State Govt. regarding adoption and implementation of Pakke Declaration 2047 whereby 75 strategies on 5 pillar “Panch Dharas” Action Plan have been set. He further informed that the Action Plan would be implemented with sector wise resource allocation with budget envelope for coordination and systematic engagement to tackle and mitigate the impact of climate change.

He lauded the convergence of various department in bringing about the workshop. Stating that Gram Panchayat is the grassroot level in governance, he urged all to actively participate in preparation of holistic approach plan in their GPDP (Gram Panchayat Development Plan) to fully achieve the goals of climate resilient Gram Panchayat in all aspect. “A workshop of this manner is important and crucial” he added and urged all the PRI representatives to make themselves aware and avail maximum benefit out of this 3 day workshop

Earlier, Prof D.S.Hernwal, VC, AUS, Namsai welcomed all the participants of the workshop. He briefed about the rapid climate change taking place round the globe and stressed for better coordination among stakeholders to mitigate the issue. He went on to elaborate on the five main themes of Pakke Declaration also called “Panch Dharas”.

In his inaugural address, Tony Borang, ZPC, LDV talked about the rapid change in climate and its impact on agriculture and horticulture. He urged the participants to conduct community plantation drives to increase greenery at their respective Gram Panchayat offices, schools, residential areas and public places.

Obang Minki, FAO on behalf of Dept. of Panchayati Raj shared his opinion and concern of the rising global warming. He urged the PRI representatives to take up eco friendly plans related to environment conservation in their annual GPDP budget preparation plan for their respective Gram Panchayats.

A technical session on various issues related to climate change was held thereafter wherein resource persons and subject specialisation experts elaborately presented on their respective subjects.

‘Lifestyle for the environment’ pledged was also administered by the participants of the workshop.