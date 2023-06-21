Arunachal: Kamlung Mossang inaugurates VET Rural Haat in Miao

MIAO- The Minister of Food & Civil Supplies Kamlung Mossang, inaugurated the VET Rural Haat in Miao, District Changlang today. The establishment of this Rural Haat was funded by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and the 03 Miao Zilla Parishad (Panchayat), symbolizing a remarkable partnership for the welfare initiative in the state.

The primary objective of the VET Rural Haat is to provide a dedicated marketing platform for meat and fish sellers, ensuring improved hygienic conditions for non-vegetarian produce.

This significant initiative is aimed to address the issue of cleanliness in the main town area, previously attributed to meat and fish vendors operating without appropriate infrastructure.

Addressing the gathering, Kamlung Mossang announced that the approach road to the Rural Haat had already been sanctioned and, once the monsoon season over, the department will commence the blacktopping of the road. Moreover, he highlighted that the provision of electricity and water supply had also been made to facilitate seamless operations at the Rural Haat.

Kamal Roy, DDM of NABARD, extended his appreciation to the District Administration and Panchayat for successfully executing the Rural Haat project, which stands as a unique initiative in Arunachal Pradesh.

During his opening remarks, Asamta Tithak, ZPM Miao emphasized the key features of the Vet Rural Haat, showcasing how it was meticulously planned under the guidance of DC Changlang and implemented with the support of NABARD and various line departments.

As the Guest of Honour, Sunny K. Singh, Deputy Commissioner, lauded the project’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, where land was leased from an individual in Miao Singpho village. The funds required for the project were mobilized through NABARD and the Panchayat. The monthly rent collected will be shared between the Panchayat and the land donor, providing Miao Panchayat with additional revenue to strengthen its financial position for future developmental endeavours.

Meanwhile, various officials, villagers and GBs were present on this occasion.