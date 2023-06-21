International Day of Yoga celebrated across Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- Along with the rest of the world, the International Day of Yoga (IDY) was celebrated across the Arunachal Pradesh. Chief Minister Pema Khandu took part in International Day of Yoga with Army officers & jawans at a breathtaking altitude of 15000 ft at Bumla Pass in Tawang. Khandu thanked Indian Army for their selfless sacrifice in guarding and keeping our borders safe. The session was organised by Dist Admin Tawang and District Ayush Society, Tawang.

Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi, Commander of Tawang Brigade Brig NM Bendigeri, DC KN Damo and SP B Kamduk also participated .

The celebration at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar Led by the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik and Mrs Anagha Parnaik, the officers and staff of Governor Secretariat, Itanagar and personnel of Arunachal Pradesh Police and Indo Tibetan Border Police attached to Raj Bhavan, participated in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor appealed to the people of the State to practice Yoga regularly for a healthier lifestyle. He said that it helps in improving physical strength and confidence and also has a positive and calming effect on the practitioners.

Chowna Mein joins International Yoga Day celebration at Kongmu Kham (Golden Pagoda), Namsai

On occasion of the 9th edition of the International Yoga Day, Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein participated in a yoga celebration jointly organized by 181 Mountain Brigade, Lohitpur tezu and the 46-Chongkham Wakro Mandal Unit as a part of the Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan under the ambit of 9 Years Of Narendra Modi Government. The event took place at Kongmu Kham (Golden Pagoda), Tengapani in Namsai.

Mein, who has been an active practitioner of yoga for the past twenty years, spearheaded the rejuvenating yoga session at the Kongmu Kham early morning. He demonstrated various yoga techniques and poses, guiding others in the process. The session was attended by the inspiring Madras Regiment of the Indian Army, enthusiastic school students and dedicated volunteers, making it a memorable event dedicated to the art of Yoga.

BJP organized International Yoga day at Ziro

Kiren Rijuju Union Minister for Earth Sciences, Govt of India, Tage Taki Minister Agriculture. Veterinary etc, Zingnu Namchoom MLA cum General Secretary. Nani Lajie state Vice-President, Ms Junty Singpho State Vice President. Nima Sange Co-convener media Department, District president. Mandal president panchayat leaders, DC, SP, and Head of departments also attended the programme.

Kiren Rijiju speaking to the media said that Yoga is a mind and body practice that can build strength and flexibility. It may also help manage pain and reduce stress. Various styles of yoga combine physical postures, breathing techniques, and meditation.

IYD celebrated at BJP Hq in Itanagar

International Yoga day was also celebrated at State BJP Hq in Itanagar today. Biyuram Wahge MLA cum State BJP President, Hongchun Nangdam Minister RWD, Nakap Nalo Minister Tourism, Ojing Tasing MLA cum vice-President, Hayang Mangfi MLA. Goruk Pordumg MLA, Tagin Siga state vice president, Tiring Tiri state secretary. Ashok Samgchuju state secretary, Hinium Tacho ST morcha President. Smti Hegio Aruni President Mahila morcha and others karyakartas.

Speaking on the occasion Biyuram Wahge that “ This year the theme of Yoga Day is ‘Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ i.e. Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of ‘One World-One Family’. It emphasises the spirit of Yoga, which unites and takes everyone along.

NAMSAI- With the theme ‘Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘Yoga for the Welfare of All as One World-One Family.’, International Yoga day was celebrated across Namsai district. A mass yoga routine led by Chowna Mein, Deputy Chief Minister, Arunachal Pradesh was held at Golden Pagoda, Namsai. He apprised that Golden Pagoda was selected as one of the 75 iconic sites for celebration of IDY- 2023. He encouraged everyone to take part in the global celebration of health, wellness and mindfulness. Program along similar lines was held at District Secretariat Namsai which was led by Brahma Kumaris in presence of Deputy Commissioner C.R Khampa. Head of offices, District officers and staffs attended the program. Yoga sessions to commemorate IDY-2023 were also organised at Amrit Sarovar sites, Health centres, schools, Anganwadi centres in Chongkham, Lekang, Lathao and Piyong circles.

Rajiv Gandhi University Celebrated 9th International Day of Yoga

Rajiv Gandhi University celebrated the 9th International day of Yoga on 21st June 2023. This year theme of IYD was ‘Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ which meant our nations collective aspiration for ‘One Earth, One Family, and One Future.’ Tana Hali Tara, Hon’ble MLA, 14th Doimukh Constituency graced the occasion as chief guest and he emphasized the significance of yoga in our life, he legitimate that yoga make us fit physically, mentally and spiritually and eventually it makes our society fit and healthy, and a healthy society is asset for any country.

Dera Natung Government College celebrated International Day of Yoga

The NCC unit of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) came together today to celebrate the International Day of Yoga in a joyous and meaningful event. The occasion was graced by the esteemed presence of Dr. M. Q. Khan, the Principal of DNGC, who lent his support and encouragement to the gathering. Under the leadership of NCC CTO Assistant Professor Goke Riji, the programme witnessed the participation of HOD Anthropology Dr. Ratna Tayeng, other faculty members, and an enthusiastic group of 60 NCC cadets. Setting a serene and harmonious tone, the event commenced with a rejuvenating yoga session guided by a talented NCC cadet. The session not only invigorated the participants but also paved the way for an enlightening experience throughout the programme.

AR celebrated IYD in LONGDING

The international yoga day was celebrated in Longding District HQ by 40th Assam Rifle in Collaboration with District Administration Longding. The program was attended by MLA Tanpho Wangnaw 59th Pumao-Longding AC. Speaking on the occasion he outlined about the importance of yoga in Physical, Mental and spiritual health of an individual. Techu Aran, i/c DC longding also participated in the program. The program witnessed the attendance of HODs, Officials, and students of various schools.

More Inputs from other district awaited