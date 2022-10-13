Arunachal | ‘Crowd funding’ is the mantra to sustain Govt. assets and properties: DC LSD

ZIRO- ‘Crowd Funding’ is the mantra to raise funds from likeminded benevolent citizens to undertake urgent repairs of public utility Govt. properties like schools and medical buildings instead of depending and waiting for Govt.funds and aids which unduly takes a long time to materialize, said Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime during the meetings at the three-day tour of Yachuli Sub-Division areas as part of ‘Chalo Gaon Ki Aur’ to take development to doorsteps of people and to find out bottlenecks if any pertaining particularly to health, education, water and power supply among others.

While appreciating the large hearted Samaritan act by likeminded citizens of Tallo in raising a multi-crore school building and 2016 batch of APSC circle officers in renovating the Lich-Lith Residential School through ‘crowd fundings’, DC Nime also assured to sponsor one toilet while BDO Yachuli would sponsor an assembly shed to Lich-Lith Residential School to make the school worthy in true sense for students to read and write in the remote area devoid of any private school.

Also Read- Apatani’s Unique Hong Village in Ziro Valley

The Lower Subansiri District administration in collaboration with elected PRI members and Heads of Departments had recently undertaken an extensive three-day tour of Yachuli Sub-Division areas from 10th to 12th October.

During the first day of the tour, the team visited Govt. Upper Primary School and Health & Wellness Centre Tajgi, Govt. Primary Schools Raka and Belam, Govt.Upper Primary School and Ayush Wellness Centre Loth, Upper Primary School Linya-I, Govt. Primary School and Ayush Wellness Centre Taderko.

In course of public meetings, DC Bamin Nime also informed that both Hon’ble Ministers of the District Er.Tage Taki and Taba Tedir were seriously concerned about the welfare of the people of Ziro and Yachuli Sub-Division and wanted to know the feedbacks of people at the grassroots levels on any bottlenecks or issues faced by them at large.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read- ZIRO, where nature and traditions are still alive

Lamenting poor enrollment of students at Govt.schools, Nime suggested Papamputu area schools to be clubbed up together for better and smoother functioning of schools. He further assured to help in construction of a toilet at Govt.Upper Primary School Loth.

Informing that more than 100 teachers were in excess at Paramputu Govt. Schools, Lower Subansiri Deputy Director of School Education Tabia Chobin suggested paying special attentions to Tajgi and Loth Govt. schools as education sector was least developed in those areas.

DMO Dr.Tage Kanno, DRCHO Dr.S.Rigia, Sub-Divisional Horticulture Officer Hibu Dante, Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer Leegang Anta, M.O Ayush Dr.Radhe Anku and ZPM Taderko Khoda Dipu also spoke in the meeting.

During the second day, the team visited Govt.Secondary School and Health & Wellness Centre Joram, Govt.Hr.Secondary School and Primary Health Centre Tallo, Upper Pry.School and Health Sub-Centre New Pania, Govt. Secondary School and Primary Health Centre Deed, Govt. Ayush & Wellness Centre and Govt. Residential School Seya, Govt. Upper Pry. School and Health & Wellness Centre Dem, Govt. Residential School and Health & Wellness Centre Radhpu, Govt. Upper Pry. School and Health & Wellness Centre Miya, Govt.Residential School Kugi-Tago, Govt. Ayush & Wellness Centre and Upper Pry.School Sito, Health & Wellness Centre Belo, Govt.Secondary School and Primary Health Centre Pistana. The team also inspected the various ongoing construction works of school buildings and other developmental related projects.

Watch Video- The legend of Mnt Khyari Satam of Arunachal Pradesh, where Mountaineer Tapi Mra went missing

In the meetings also joined by Lower Subansiri ZPC Likha Sangchorey and Yazali ZPM Gem Taji, DC Nime advised the teachers to imbibe a sense of ‘collective responsibility’ in imparting quality education to students and to devise innovative teaching methods to make reading and writing more comfortable and interesting to students.

In third day of the tour, the team visited Govt. Secondary School and Primary Health Centre Yachuli, Primary Health Centre Poru, Health & Wellness Centre Kuch-Kuth, Govt. Upper Pry.School Rubdi, Govt. Residential School Lich-Lith, Govt.Secondary School and Community Health Centre Yazali, and Govt. Secondary School Pitapool.

The three-day tour of the vast Yachuli Sub-Division covering almost 100 kms daily on an average and 10 hours in a stretch was undertaken for the first time by Lower District Administration under dynamic leadership of present Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime.