ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

ITANAGAR- 2 former BJP leaders again join BJP

October 13, 2022
0 Less than a minute
ITANAGAR- 2 former BJP leaders again join BJP

ITANAGAR-   Katan Komboh  former State Vice-President of BJP and Oyimang Siboh, former District President, BJP Upper Siang joined BJP today in presence of State President Biyuram Wahge, State General Secretary Nalong Mize  and State Kisan Morcha President Dunggoli Libang and others at State BJP Hq. today.

BJP State President Biyuram Wahge welcomed  both the leaders back to the Party and said that it  is home coming for them. Appreciated both the leaders for their decision and faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centre and Chief Minister Pema Khandu  in the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

State BJP hope that their joining to the party will definitely strengthen the party organization in the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Related Articles
Tags
October 13, 2022
0 Less than a minute
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal Pradesh State Women Commission's Team Visit Longding

Arunachal Pradesh State Women Commission’s Team Visit Longding

October 10, 2022
Arunachal: APSSB CGLE 2022 DV schedule released

Arunachal: APSSB CGLE 2022 DV schedule released

October 10, 2022
Arunachal: Businessman Shot Dead by NSCN-KYA Militants in Longding

Arunachal: Businessman Shot Dead by NSCN-KYA Militants in Longding

October 10, 2022
Arunachal: World Mental Health Day Observed at OJU Welfare Association

Arunachal: World Mental Health Day Observed at OJU Welfare Association

October 10, 2022
Arunachal: 1 more arrested in APPSC Question Paper Leak Case

Arunachal: 1 more arrested in APPSC Question Paper Leak Case

October 10, 2022
Arunachal: International Symposium on Gandhian ideas held at RGU

Arunachal: International Symposium on Gandhian ideas held at RGU

October 9, 2022
Arunachal: NERIST conducted training on ‘Ornamental Banana’ at Parbuk village

Arunachal: NERIST conducted training on ‘Ornamental Banana’ at Parbuk village

October 9, 2022
Arunachal: Responsible Tourism Fellowship 2022

Arunachal: Responsible Tourism Fellowship 2022

October 9, 2022
Arunachal: National Wildlife Week celebrated at Kamlang Tiger Reserve

Arunachal: National Wildlife Week celebrated at Kamlang Tiger Reserve

October 8, 2022
Arunachal: Former Minister Thupten Tempa passes away at 63 in Itanagar

Arunachal: Former Minister Thupten Tempa passes away at 63 in Itanagar

October 7, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button