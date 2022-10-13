ITANAGAR- 2 former BJP leaders again join BJP

ITANAGAR- Katan Komboh former State Vice-President of BJP and Oyimang Siboh, former District President, BJP Upper Siang joined BJP today in presence of State President Biyuram Wahge, State General Secretary Nalong Mize and State Kisan Morcha President Dunggoli Libang and others at State BJP Hq. today.

BJP State President Biyuram Wahge welcomed both the leaders back to the Party and said that it is home coming for them. Appreciated both the leaders for their decision and faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centre and Chief Minister Pema Khandu in the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

State BJP hope that their joining to the party will definitely strengthen the party organization in the state of Arunachal Pradesh.