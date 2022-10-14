Arunachal: 900 electorates join BJP in Tirap

KAIMAI VILLAGE ( TIRAP ) – 900 electorates formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a function held at Kaimai village under 57 Borduria-Bogapani constituency on Oct 12 in Tirap District, Arunachal Pradesh. The event was attended by State BJP President Biyuram Waghe, General Secretary Nalong Mize, Vice President Junty Singpho, Kishan Morcha President Dunggoli Libang along with BJP office bearers of Tirap District and BJP leaders from the area led by Shri Jowang Hosai.

BJP Arunachal Pradesh State President Biyuram Wahge welcomed more than 900 members from different political parties of 57 Borduria-Bogapani ST (AC) who joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the mass joining program at Kaimai village in Tirap District on 13th October 2022. While heartily welcoming the new members into BJP, President Waghe called for dedication and hard work on the part of Party karyakartas for successful electoral results in the coming assembly elections.

Lamenting the present road condition of the area, he also said that the situation could have improved if there had been a BJP MLA of the constituency.

Highlighting the ethos of the party, General Secretary Nalong Mize said patience and perseverance was needed for being in the BJP.

Among others state BJP Vice President Smti Junty Singpho, Tirap District BJP President Kamrang Tesia, Chief of Kaimai Khamwang Lowang, BJP leader Jowang Hosai also addressed the huge gathering of the area.

Earlier in the morning, the state BJP President and team reached Lapnan village adjacent to Khonsa town and interacted with the Booth Level Committee President and members.

A social visit was also made to the community hall and courtesy call was made on the Chief of Lapnan village, Ganngo Lowang. Waghe and team also visited State executive member, BJP Tangsai Chimyang at his home in the same village.

In a meeting with the district executive members of Tirap district at the Circuit House, on the evening of Oct 11 after reaching Khonsa town, President Waghe encouraged the party men to not to stay idle and work for further growth of the party.