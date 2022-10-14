ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Former Minister Thupten Tempa Cremated in Tawang

The cremation was done amidst chanting of mantras led by Abbot of Tawang Monastery Shelding Tulku Thupten Tendar and senior monks.

October 14, 2022
TAWANG- The cremation of former Minister of Arunachal Pradesh late Thupten Tempa was done near his residence at craft Centre colony, Tawang this morning.

Earlier the family members and relatives offered khada to the mortal remains of departed leader, followed by wreath laying by former Chief Minister Gegong Apang, Deputy Commissioner Tawang Kesang Ngurup Damo, Commander 40 Brigade,Dy Commander 190 Brigade, and Superintendent of Police Tawang Bomge Kamduk. The Tawang police presented guard of honour to the departed leader and handed over the national flag to Jigme Choden wife of deceased leader.

Chairman DoKAA Jambey Wangdi on behalf of the family members of deceased leader conveyed gratitude to all for cooperation and support at this hour of grief. Dr Sonam Wangmu recited a poem dedicated to the departed leader by a retired Engineer SN Singh. Deputy Commissioner,Tawang Kesang Ngurup Damo read out the condolence message of Chief Minister,Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu.

The other prominent figures present in the cremation were former MLA Tawang Tsewang Dhondup,  Rinchin Drema wife of former Chief Minister late Dorjee Khandu, former ZPC Tawang Tsering lhamu and many other senior public leaders and officers from Tawang,West Kameng,Itanagar and other parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

