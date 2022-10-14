ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: APPSC Chairman submits his resignation to the Governor

Nipo Nabam has resigned as the APPSC Chairman.

October 14, 2022
APPSC Chairman submits his resignation to the Governor-   The Chairman, Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Nipo Nabam called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar at 5.40 PM on 14th October 2022 and submitted his resignation from the post of Chairman, Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission to the Governor.

