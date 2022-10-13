ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Critically-endangered bird Bugun Liocichla sighted in West Kameng

A male and a female pair was sighted during the Bugun Liocichla Festival on Wednesday, chief organiser Naresh Glow told PTI.

October 13, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Critically-endangered bird Bugun Liocichla sighted in West Kameng
Bugun Liocichla (File Photo )

ITANAGAR-   Bugun Liocichla, a critically-endangered avian species, was seen at the Eaglenest Pass in western Arunachal Pradesh during a day-long birdwatching festival, an official said on Thursday.

The majestic bird, which has a very attractive plumage, is found only in the Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary in West Kameng district. The species is named after the local Bugun tribe, who protect them.

Only 14-20 such birds are reportedly present in the state. They occupy an area of 3-4 square kilometres in the temperate forest within the traditional lands of Singchung, 213 km west of Itanagar.

Also Read- Apatani’s Unique Hong Village in Ziro Valley

Related Articles

A male and a female pair was sighted during the Bugun Liocichla Festival on Wednesday, chief organiser Naresh Glow told PTI.

Glow added that the SBVCR range officer, many social activists and civilians who attended the festival were elated to see the rare bird, which is mainly olive-grey with a black cap and a black upper tail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch Video- The legend of Mnt Khyari Satam of Arunachal Pradesh, where Mountaineer Tapi Mra went missing

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature has classified the species as critically endangered in its Red List of Threatened Species due to the apparent extremely small population, which seems to be declining due to habitat loss.

Also Read- ZIRO, where nature and traditions are still alive

The bird was first discovered by astrophysicist Ramana Athreya in 1995 and again in 2006 at the Singchung Bugun Village Community Reserve, a biodiversity hotspot spread in 234 sq km.

Twenty-seven locals who looked after the SBVCR had won the India Biodiversity Award 2018 in the category of conservation of wildlife species for its efforts to conserve Bugun Liocichla.

Tags
October 13, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal Pradesh State Women Commission's Team Visit Longding

Arunachal Pradesh State Women Commission’s Team Visit Longding

October 10, 2022
Arunachal: APSSB CGLE 2022 DV schedule released

Arunachal: APSSB CGLE 2022 DV schedule released

October 10, 2022
Arunachal: Businessman Shot Dead by NSCN-KYA Militants in Longding

Arunachal: Businessman Shot Dead by NSCN-KYA Militants in Longding

October 10, 2022
Arunachal: World Mental Health Day Observed at OJU Welfare Association

Arunachal: World Mental Health Day Observed at OJU Welfare Association

October 10, 2022
Arunachal: 1 more arrested in APPSC Question Paper Leak Case

Arunachal: 1 more arrested in APPSC Question Paper Leak Case

October 10, 2022
Arunachal: International Symposium on Gandhian ideas held at RGU

Arunachal: International Symposium on Gandhian ideas held at RGU

October 9, 2022
Arunachal: NERIST conducted training on ‘Ornamental Banana’ at Parbuk village

Arunachal: NERIST conducted training on ‘Ornamental Banana’ at Parbuk village

October 9, 2022
Arunachal: Responsible Tourism Fellowship 2022

Arunachal: Responsible Tourism Fellowship 2022

October 9, 2022
Arunachal: National Wildlife Week celebrated at Kamlang Tiger Reserve

Arunachal: National Wildlife Week celebrated at Kamlang Tiger Reserve

October 8, 2022
Arunachal: Former Minister Thupten Tempa passes away at 63 in Itanagar

Arunachal: Former Minister Thupten Tempa passes away at 63 in Itanagar

October 7, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button