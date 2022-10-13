Arunachal: District Export Action Plan for Papum Pare finalized

YUPIA- Under the ‘District as Export Hub’ initiative of Government of India (GOI) which envisages developing 75 districts as export hubs from all over India, and Papum Pare is the only district from Arunachal Pradesh , chosen in the first phase.

In this connection, the recently formed District Export Promotion Committee (DEPC) of Papum Pare District held a consultative meeting with the progressive farmers, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders on Tuesday last to finalize the District Export Action Plan( DEAP).

The meeting was chaired by Sachin Rana, Deputy Commissioner and Co-Chaired by Arjun Upadhya, Deputy Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Kolkata.

DC Rana urged the progressive farmers and the entrepreneurs to work parallelly yet in tandem with the government.

“Knowledge about the export business can be obtained by exposure and interaction with well established export houses and being through with the export guidelines and provisions,” he added while urging all the members of the DEPC, Progressive farmers and entrepreneurs to be committed.

Arjun Upadhya, Deputy Director DGFT-cum-Co-Chair of DEPC gave a brief introduction to ‘District as Export Hub’ initiative of Government of India (GOI).He informed that this initiative will be based on a 5-year programme and adequate funds will be allocated for each district.

Tai Arun, Trade Development Officer dwelt at length about the District Export Action Plan.

He informed that the export action plan envisages establishment of an Import Export Cell at DC office, Yupia, Common Facility Centres at Naharlagun railway station and Donyi Polo airport, Itanagar, export related training & exposure tours like trade expos for stakeholders, conduct of Buyers-Sellers Meet, creation of e-Bazaars and e-Markets for the promotion and marketing of locally grown Agri-Horti produces, to organize an investment summit ‘Invest@Yupia’ biennially to attract investments for export and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) etc.

Dr. Saju Adhikary, Business Development Manager, APEDA, Guwahati spoke on ‘The Role of APEDA for Export Promotion and Financial Assistance’. He urged the progressive farmers and the entrepreneurs to get Registration-cum-Membership Certificate (RCMC) and avail the benefits from APEDA. He gave a detailed overview on how to start export business.

Issues relating to lack of market, logistics supports, cold storage facility, testing labs, packaging facility, documentation, and certification issues were also discussed elaborately.

Later all the stakeholders’ unanimously selected Turmeric, Large Cardamom and Ginger as potential exportable products under export hub initiative from the district. They also decided to establish Common Facility Centres with provisions of Dryer unit, Testing labs and Packaging on priority basis. They further consented to finalize the DEAP presented by the TDO, Yupia with appropriate modifications.

Altogether 22 members participated in the meeting including representatives from DGFT, APEDA, HODs, Lead bank, MGNF, FPOs and Entrepreneurs.