Arunachal

Arunachal: BJP MLA Tashi hoists 73 feet high-mast national flag in Bumla

Speaking on the occasion, Tashi, the local MLA, on Friday told the border guarding troops to continue their selfless service to the nation.

Last Updated: December 30, 2023
1 minute read
TAWANG-   BJP MLA Tsering Tashi hoisted a 73 feet high-mast national flag in Bumla, Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh at a height of 15,200 feet above sea level, an official release said on Saturday.

Chief minister Pema Khandu wrote in his time line ”  Glory is where the flag of the Nation fly high. The 73 ft tall high mast Tricolour 🇮🇳 on 15200 ft Bumla is now a pride of Country. Jointly hoisted by MLA Tawang Shri Tsering Tashis and CEO Flag Foundation of India Maj Gen Ashim Kohli (retd) in presence of Commander 190 Bde & other dignitaries”.

He exuded confidence that the installation of the national flag will be a source of inspiration for unity, integrity and national strength, the release said.

The lawmaker praised the civil-military bonhomie in Tawang, which has led to continued development in the fields of infrastructure, medical, education and social well-being.

The MLA also thanked the Flag Foundation of India for providing the high-mast flag and the Indian army for facilitating the installation of the flag.

The event was witnessed by Flag Foundation of India CEO Maj Gen (Retd) Ashim Kohli, Tawang Brigade commander Brigadier Vipul Singh Rajput, officials of the district administration, troops of the Indian Army, ITBP, SSB, NCC cadets and others.

