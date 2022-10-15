ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: 2 Youths Missing Near China Border In Anjaw

The family members and relatives suspect that they might have inadvertently crossed the LAC.

October 15, 2022
Arunachal: 2 Youths Missing Near China Border In Anjaw

ITANAGAR-  Two youths of Arunachal Pradesh are missing for over 50 days now after they went in search of local medicinal herbs and for hunting at a mountain along the India-China border, their families said on Saturday.

The disappearance of Bateilum Tikro and Bayingso Manyu of Duiliang village of Anjaw district near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was also confirmed by various official agencies, including police, though they said that it was not clear if the duo had actually crossed the LAC or not.

Arunachal: Whereabouts Tapi Mra & Niku Dao still unknown

Tikro’s younger brother Dishanso Chikro told the media that the two youths went to Chaklagam area in search of medicinal herbs on August 19 and the villagers last saw them on August 24.

“We have searched for them at many places, but are unable to trace them yet,” Chikro said, adding that an FIR was lodged at the Khupa police station on October 9.

He said that he has informed Hayuliang MLA Dasunglu Pul about the missing duo. The family members and relatives suspect that they might have inadvertently crossed the LAC.

In January this year, Miram Taron, another person from Arunachal Pradesh, had inadvertently crossed over into China while searching for medicinal plants in a forest near the LAC. He was captured by Chinese soldiers and freed days later after the Indian authorities intervened.

