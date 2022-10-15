Arunachal: First Seva Apke Dwar 2.0 held at Sakyur

TAWANG- The first Seva Apke Dwar 2.0 was organised by District Administration Tawang at Sakyur village under Lungla Sub-Division today. Seva Apke Dwar 2.0 has replaced the earlier programme of Sarkar Apke Dwar.

This programme aims to ensure that every eligible beneficiary gets the benefits of govt schemes at their doorstep and no one is left behind in the queue by 2023. The overall objective of seva Apke Dwar 2.0 is to deliver information and services to citizens and ensure ease of living for a self reliant Arunachal Pradesh.

In the first seva apke dwar 2.0 at Sakyur village today, being 15th of the month and complying the state govt order all the govt servants providing service to the villagers were in traditional attire. The camp was inaugurated by EAC cum DPO

Tawang Choiki Dondup in presence of CO Lungla Nawang Thutan and other head of offices from Tawang and Lungla sub divisional headquarters. 20 different govt departments provided their services to the villagers of Sakyur,Thongleng,Thrillam and nearby hamlets 580 beneficiaries were benefited from today’s camp.