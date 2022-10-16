‘Abhinandan Arunachal’ held at Indore to promote Arunachal Tourism

INDORE- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein attended ‘Abhinandan Arunachal’ at Indore in Madhya Pradesh along with the Minister of Tourism, Nakap Nalo, Advisor Tourism, Laisam Simai, MLA Tezu, Karikho Kri and Director Tourism, Abu Tayeng on Saturday.

The program was organized by a social organization, VIPRA Foundation with an objective to highlight the potential of Arunachal Tourism and to promote its Spiritual Tourism in the mainland of India.

Mein while attending the function as the Chief Guest said that Arunachal Pradesh despite having vast tourism potential is very little known in other parts of India especially in the mainland of India. He informed that Arunachal Pradesh is a home to 26 major tribes and more than 100 subtribes with their own distinct culture, traditions and customs. He said that the diversity of the State is as that of India, so it may also be called ‘Mini – India’. The State with the five climatic zones from Tropical to Alpine Zone, also makes it one of the top bio-diversity hotspot in the world.\

He said that Arunachal Pradesh has a long historical linkage since the age of Mahabharata and informed that it was from Bhismaknagar in present Lower Dibang Valley District of Arunachal Pradesh that ‘Rukmini Haran’ took place. Lord Krishna along with Rukmini Devi rested in a place called Malinithan, which is in present Lower Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh on their way to Tezpur, located in Assam.

He also informed that the State also have the tallest ‘Shiv Linga’ in the country at Ziro and Parshuram Kund in Lohit River is one of the holiest place where Bhagwan Parshuram washed away his sins after he killed his own mother while obeying the command of his father. He informed that today, Parshuram Kund is a famous pilgrimage site for the devotees and thousands of people come to the Kund for holy bath. Every year ‘Parshuram Mela’ are also conducted to facilitate the Hindu pilgrims in the State. He further said that it can be developed as ‘Kumb of the East’ with the support of the Central Govt and the social organizations like VIPRA Foundation.

He also highlighted about the Buddhist religious places of the State in Namsai, Mechukha, Tuting and Bomdila -Tawang which are also major tourist attractions for the Buddhists pilgrims.

Mein said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi had a vision to see India into a developed country by the year 2047 for which we all must resolved and work towards it collectively. He further said to response to the called of PM Modi to take up the responsibility and to fulfill the dreams of our freedom fighters in the next 25 years when we attain 100 years of independence.

Tourism Minister, Nakap Nalo said that Arunachal Pradesh can offer any form of tourism from adventure to nature, religious, research, cultural, eco-tourism, etc with abundant natural beauties and hospitable people. He informed that in line with the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tourism policy, ‘Dekho Apna Desh’, State Govt of Arunachal Pradesh have also launched ‘Dekho Apna Pradesh’ to promote Arunachal tourism.

He invited the people from the mainland of India to come to Arunachal Pradesh and explore the beauty of nature, religious & cultural diversity of this Himalayan State.

Sushil Ojha, Founder of VIPRA Foundation have highlighted the importance of organizing the event at Indore in Madhya Pradesh and also called for cultural integrations and promotion of religious tourism. He lauded the initiatives taken by both the Govt of India and State Govt of Arunachal Pradesh for the development of Parshuram Kund. He further said that Parshuram Kund will see significant increase of Indian tourists inflow from lakhs to crores in years to come which will contribute in economic development of the State.

It was informed that people of Indore will contribute Rs 51 Lakhs for the development of Parshuram Kund in Lohit District in Arunachal Pradesh.

Among others, Radhe Shyam Sharma, National President of VIPRA Foundation, Shankar Lalwani, MP(indore), Ramesh Mendola, MLA (4th Indore Assembly Constituency), Dharamnarayan Joshi, MLA Mawali (Rajasthan) and Ratan Sharma, Industrialist also spoke.

Deputy Chief Minister also launched ‘Parshuram Kund Amantran Yatra’ on the occasion which will start from 8th November’ 2022 and conclude on 8th January’ 2023 at Parshuram Kund. The Yatra will be conducted to highlight spiritual importance of Parshuram Kund across the country with a view to transform it into a major tourist destination.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister along with his entourage also met Usha Thakur, Minister of Tourism, Govt of Madhya Pradesh in the morning hours and discussed about the Tourism Policy of Madhya Pradesh, cultural diversity and nationalism. In the meeting, ideas were also exchanged to explore possibilities to incorporate tourism policy from Madhya Pradesh in the State of Arunachal Pradesh too.

The dignitaries also held a meeting with Hotel & Restaurant Association of Madhya Pradesh headed by its chairman, Sumit Suri over a breakfast and discussed about Tourism & Hospitality. DCM invited them to come to Arunachal Pradesh and expand their branches in the North East too.

Later, the dignitaries also visited Asia’s largest bio-CNG plant in Indore to have a glimpse and understanding of the solid waste management system of the cleanest city of India, which had been voted as the ‘cleanest city of India’ for the last 6 years consecutively.