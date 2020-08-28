Arunachal: 13 farmers in Tawang get power tillers under CM’s Sashakt kisan yojana

ADVERTISEMENT

Tawang: The farmers of Tawang district today received Power tillers from Deputy Commissioner Tawang Sang Phuntsok, in an small function held near recently opened APMC Sale counter Tawang.

A total of 13 Farmers of Tawang were handed over these power tillers in the distribution programme of Farm Machinery to farmers against CM’s Agriculture Mechanization under CM’s Sashakt kisan yojana(CMSKY)2019-20.

The farmers deposited an minimum amount of Rs.91,500(Rupees Ninety one thousand five hundred) only as beneficiary share the beneficiary share amount varied as per accessories availed by the beneficiaries and the Government has provided an assistance of Rupees one lakh per power tiller.

Earlier 13 nos of Atta Chakki, 10 Nos of Paddy de-husking machine and 08 Nos of Grass weed slasher were also provided to the farmers by Department of Agriculture Tawang under the CMSKY scheme.

While congratulating all the beneficiaries DC Tawang and Department of Agriculture appealed the farmers to adopt modern scientific technology in all the agricultural operations to boost production and to become self sufficient in the field of food crop production.

DAO, Tawang Lobsang Zimba, PD DRDA Tawang Lobsang Tsetan, EE DUDA VP Singh, DFDO Tawang ,M.Adhak, KB Kayastha, and other HODs were also present on the occasion.