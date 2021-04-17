ALERT- Heavy Rains expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya

ITANAGAR- Heavy rains are expected between 17-20 April in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, said skymet weather report.

The moisture from the Bay of Bengal will cause widespread rainfall activity in Northeast India for the next three days.

Apart from rainfall, strong winds with thunderstorms are forecast for 30 to 40 km in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during this period.

A similar situation was also observed on Friday 16 April, with thundershowers at many places in Arunachal Pradesh, at some places in sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and at some places in Assam and Meghalaya.

Between 1 March and 16 April, Arunachal Pradesh (211.7 mm), Assam (80.3 mm), Manipur (72.5 mm) and Nagaland (62.2 mm) recorded deficient rainfall. During the same period, Tripura (66.3 mm) and Mizoram (36.5 mm) recorded large rainfall deficiency.

Meghalaya is the only state to have recorded normal rainfall figures of 160.2 mm, while Sikkim has recorded 331.6 mm.