Arunachal: NCPCR member Mrs Rosy Taba Visited OWA, gives sports items to Children

NAHARLAGUN– In a simple yet a befitting function held at OJU Welfare Association (OWA), Campus, B-Sector, Naharlagun, Mrs. Taba Rosy, Member, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), New Delhi gave away games & sports items to the children of Children home.

Earlier Member, NCPCR along with members of Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) were according warm welcome by Mrs. Ratan Anya, Chairperson, OWA and staffs of Oju. Followed by a quick tour of the integrated complex.

The games & sports items have been sponsored by Dr. R G Anand, Member, NCPCR, New Delhi during his visit at OWA and Oju Mission School, Pappu Nallah, Naharlagun. The games & sports item contains 4 nos. of Bicycle and several other indoor and outdoor games. During the function children’s of Children Home displayed a song, few dance and also demonstrated yoga asans as well as good touch and bad touch for the guest.

While interacting with the children Mrs. Rosy Taba, appreciated the children for actively participating in all extracurricular activities and also for keeping themselves fit through yoga session, she also appreciated the children and the staffs for keeping the homes clean and hygienic. Further she was concern about the rise of child labour cases in the state, who are mostly from our neighboring state and urge the masses to stop practicing child labour.

Meanwhile, Member’s from APSCPCR, Mrs Tame Achum and Mr. Jumtum Minga spoke on Right to Education Act. and good touch and bad touch respectively.

Lastly, children conveyed their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. R G Anand for sponsoring the Games & Spots equipments, as assured during his visit. Moreover through these equipments the children will stay motivated and help them shape themselves physically and mentally.