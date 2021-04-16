Assam: KRT Foods celebrates 25th Anniversary with Dealers

GUWAHATI- KRT Foods Private Limited celebrated the 25th Anniversary of its brand KRT in the presence of more than 100 dealers & retailers from across the northeast. With a history spanning more than 2 decades, KRT is one of the first brand to launch Sella Basmati Rice in North East with its dealers located in all the states of Northeast, West Bengal and Sikkim.

The event witnessed the felicitation of its dealers with an Appreciation Certificate & Fulam Gamosa. The dealers and retailers across various states have played a key role in making KRT the most preferred brand for Basmati Rice.

KRT Basmati Rice is known for its uncompromising focus on quality. The production process at KRT is very streamlined which results in high quality rice for customers, which is free from impurities and contaminants, which results in more nutrition, better hygiene & utmost purity.

A new range of high-quality premium basmati was launched under the brand- NYARA on this occasion that will cater to the customers in all the segments. The new range of NYARA Basmati Rice will come in the market with its packets varying from 1 Kg to 5 Kg, and will mainly be used from cooking premium dishes like Biryani, Pulao, Fried Rice etc.

The directors of the Company thanked their valued customers whose patronage over the years has helped KRT to become the most demanded brand of Basmati Rice in the entire eastern region.