Pakistan Plane with 98 on board Crashes near Karachi Airport

News Desk- A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Lahore crashed near Karachi Airport on Friday. According to news agency PTI, the plane was carrying 90 passengers and 8 crew members.

The PIA aircraft that crashed was an A320 and was scheduled to land at the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir in Karachi. As per media reports, the plane crashed near a residential colony near the airport.

News agency PTI quoted sources in Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority as saying that communication with the plane was cut off one minute before its landing.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said and immediate inquiry will be instituted in the crash. “Shocked & saddened by the PIA crash. Am in touch with PIA CEO Arshad Malik, who has left for Karachi & with the rescue & relief teams on ground as this is the priority right now. Immediate inquiry will be instituted. Prayers & condolences go to families of the deceased,” he tweeted.

25 residents of the area, injured in the crash, have been reportedly taken to hospitals. An emergency has been declared in all major hospitals of Karachi.

Minister of Health and Population Welfare has declared emergency in all major hospitals of Karachi after the incident, Dawn news quoted Meeran Yousuf, the media coordinator to the Sindh health minister, as saying.