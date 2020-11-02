Itanagar: Seminar on “Basic Sports Physiotherapist Management” On Field and Off Field”

Itanagar- A day long Seminar on “Basic Sports Physiotherapist Management” On Field and Off Field” was successfully conducted here at conference hall of Sports Authority of Arunachal, chimpu today.

While delivering introductory speech, Badminton Association of India, Executive Committee Member Bamang Tago informed that all stakeholders tent to ignore and compromised on Sports Health issues reasoning that Arunachal has more than thirty-eight state level registered sports associations including Arunachal Olympic Association who are actually producing the players but none of they have sport physiotherapist including government run Sangy Lhaden Sports Academy, chimpu which is serious concerns.

Dr Manish Deepak Pardeshi, a renounce sports physiotherapist has delivered on the subject covering all concern issue. Dr Manish stated that practice Sport physiotherapist is very much different from the practice of normal physio therapy and disclosed that Sports physio therapist is very much mandatory in all discipline’s vis-a-vise role of coach on combination of players performance, injuries, nutrition and other factors.

Coaches from Directorate of sports including private coaches from various state sports associations participated the unique program which is first of its kind in Arunachal Pradesh.

Taking part, Sport Authority of India, Assistant Director Gaurav Rawat informed that world class standard for Wassu, Boxing and Weight Lifting intra-infrastructures are being established at Chimpu under the initiative of Ministry, GOI and shall be completed soon which will benefits to the state.

1992 Common wealth Gold medalist weight lifter and presently SAI, weight lifting coach Harnam Singh, 2017 World Wassu Championship Gold medalist Ms Puja Kadian and Balung Marik, Joint Secretary, Karate Association of India also shared their experiences.

The event was facilitated by Directorate of Sport government of Arunachal Pradesh in collaboration with Badminton Association of India.