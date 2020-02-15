Arunachal: workshop on Waste management

Bhalukong

Three days workshop on Waste management at Govt Upper Primary School Koilabhati which started on 13th culminated successfully on Saturday. The programme was organised by an NGO ‘A Helping Hand’.

Volunteers from the said NGO, youths from Bhalukpong, students of GUPS Koilabhati & jawans from 54 ITBP, Bhalukpong participated in this programme. Through the event, the NGO tried to pass message on 3 Rs ” Reuse – Reduce – Recycle”.

The students were also awarded prizes based on highest collection of waste by them.

Speaking in the programme, T. Riba, EAC Bhalukpong appreciated the initiative & encouraged the students to maintain cleanliness & recycling of waste.

Topek Kakki, CO Bhalukpong, T Liyak, BEO Bhalukpong, also attend the programme.