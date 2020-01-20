Arunachal: Govt should clarify it’s stand on Chakma-Hajong issue- AATSU

Itanagar

The All Arunachal Tribal students union (AATSU) today demanded immediate clarification on the status of the Chakma-Hajong refugees residing in the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Members of the organization today carried out protest rally against the amendment Citizenship Act and demanded that the state government should immediately clarifies on the actual status of the Chakma-Hajong people residing in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, the state government should inform that reality of the Citizenship Amendment Act and its backdrop in the contest of Arunachal Pradesh and the Region.

The rally which began from the tennis court, IG Park concluded at the entrance point of the Raj Bhawan and sit on dharna for some tiem. Holding placards, banners and shouting slogans ‘ Narendra Modi hai hai, Amit Shah hai hai, We don’t want any CAA in Arunachal, Bharat mata ki jai, go back go back CAA go back’ etc.

Addressing the media AATSU President Techi Baba while criticising the BJP led Central government for implementation of CAA, said the Modi government are trying to overburden the innocent tribal people of state as we have been facing with several burdens and other problem. He said.

State is witness huge influx of population in last few years, so that ILP system need to be strengthened in across the state, AATSU demanded.

CAA is not at all in the interest of the tribal and indigenous people of state and there is no reason to support rather we shall continue to protest. AATSU President added.

Though the participant was less in numbers but said that we confident enough that everybody is supporting the issue and appeal all section of society to understand the affect of CAA which is against the indigenous people of state and region. He further said.