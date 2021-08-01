Tibetans to observe protest day against China on Oct 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The India-Tibetan Cooperation Forum (ITCF), an umbrella body of Indians supporting the Tibetan freedom movement, on Saturday that it has decided to observe October 20 as a protest day against the Chinese aggression on Arunachal Pradesh in 1962 and Ladakh in 2020.

The Chinese attack on Arunachal Pradesh started on October 20, 1962. The armies of India and China were also engaged in a faceoff at Galwan valley in Ladakh in June last year.

Dharamshala-based Central Tibetan Administration’s newly-elected president (Sikyong) PenpaTsering, recognized as the highest political leader for exiled Tibetans across the world, is likely to attend the function, senior ITCF functionary RinchenKhanduKhrimey said.

Sino-India ties cannot progress unless Tibet issue is amicably resolved and His Holiness 14th Dalai Lama regains his Potala Palace in Lhasa in a dignified manner, Khrimey said.