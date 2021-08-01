Arunachal: NABARD launches MEDP for Food Processing & Bakery in Miao

ADVERTISEMENT

MIAO- The training Programme on Micro Food processing & Bakery Products launched at Miao on Sunday, 1st August 2021.

Deputy Commissioner, Changlang, Dr. Devansh Yadav, grace the occasion as Chief guest and ADC Miao Sunny K. Singh, & DDM NABARD Kamal Roy as Guests of honour.

A total of 30 members from different SHGs / unemployed women of nearly Miao area will undergo the training. It has been arranged in such a way that women attendees could start their own ventures.

The programme was sponsored by NABARD, Arunachal Pradesh Regional Office, Itanagar under Micro Enterprise Development Programme (MEDP) scheme and implemented by Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT).

President, BLCCT Chandan Prasad, explained how this training would target at helping the Rural Women to get skilled in Bakery Products for micro enterprise development. This would empower rural women for better income and self-sustenance. He also emphasized the scope and importance of skill training that would enhance the socio–economic status of rural masses, especially women entrepreneurs.

DDM NABARD Kamal Roy, briefed on MEDP for the benefit of rural women and Self-Help Groups (SHGs). MEDPs are on-location skill development training programmes which attempt to bridge the skill deficits or facilitates optimization of production activities already pursued by the SHG members. He also highlighted different credit linked schemes available through banks to the SHGs and farmers.

ADC, Miao, Sunny K Singh, requested BLCCT to keep administration in loop for future training programmes, so that DA can help in mobilising the right participants. A trainee can become a master trainer who can trained others in future, for which DA will help, further added the NERCORMP funded food processing units can also be use through convergence. He also said that an emporium will be established at ADC office Miao soon, the SHGs may establish a canteen, from where they can earn some livelihood and in return DA will get a single window to supply tea, snacks & lunch for different meetings.

DC, Changlang, Dr. Devansh Yadav, motivated the SHGs to take up activities in serious manner for sustainable income generation and to be competitive in market, especially in terms of pricing and quality. He said that wider dissemination of information will cater good participants in this kind of trainings. He advised BLCCT to use DA portal for publicity in future. He also told that DA has taken a target of 50 SHGs to be credit linked with banks in the month of August 2021. He also sought NABARD help in providing capacity building trainings to run different food processing units set up by NERCORMP in Changlang District.