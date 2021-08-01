Arunachal: AAPSU condemns destroying the standing crops in Kimin by Assam officials

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’union (AAPSU) today held an emergency meeting at Itanagar in connection with the emerging Border issue vis a vis Assam and other neighbouring states in the aftermath of Assam-Mizoram imbroglio and the recent incidents of Assam police and forest officials destroying standing crops, tea plantation and rice cultivation in Lora village of kimin under papumpare and Longkhojan village in kanubari circle of Longding district.

The union also took note of the repeated illegalities committed by Assam Police and forest officials in various villages under Kangku Circle of Lower Siang District, said is a press statement issued by the union .

in the press statement , “The union condemns the unilateral act of Assam officials in destroying the standing crops and terms it as an act of threat and intimidation to the peace loving people of Arunachal Pradesh and demand the state government to register it’s protest at the highest level” .

The deafening silence and meek stand adopted by the state government is sending out a wrong message and instead emboldening its counterpart in carrying out such atrocities to the inter state boundary dwellers.

The last minute cancellation of high powered committee meeting on border issues without citing any reasons is also unfortunate.

When there are already talks of resolving the border issue between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam at the highest level, such incidents defeats the very purpose of conflict resolution. The recent incident at Kimin whereby the area was mentioned as Bilgarh also points to a larger controversy.

The union will visit both the eastern and western border areas of the state in coming days to ascertain the ground realities and the problems faced by the people living along the inter-state boundary areas.

The Union has taken a serious view of the border issues cropping up among Assam and numerous other states of the Northeast. While advocating strict adherence to status-quo in the inter-state border areas, we appeal for peace and tranquility. Border issues can be resolved only through talks.

While supplementing the stand taken by NESO, we urge upon the central government to immediately intervene in the Assam-Mizoram imbroglio and also call upon for lifting of economic blockade against Mizoram by various individuals and organisations.