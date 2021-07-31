Arunachal: APCC Condemns destruction of property in Kimin by Assam police

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) vehemently condemn the recent incident of Assam police and forest officials destroying property and harassing people living at Lora Village, in Kimin Cirlce.

The Party slams the move of BJP govt in the state for constituting ineffective and biased High Level Committee (HLC) on Kimin Fiasco. The Committee headed by Home Minister Bamang Felix abruptly concluded one sided probe and subjected the Kimin fiasco to be settled and ‘closed’ in his recent Press Briefing , dated 19th July 2021. However, alleged Mina Toko, Spokesperson APCC in her statement

APCC questioned , if the Kimin matter is Closed ,then Why Assam officials are harassing the Villagers of Kimin Administrative Circle ? why the private property of villagers are damaged by Assam Police? and who has authorised and what are the so called “Strategic Reason” that Assam Police to conduct illegal eviction drive at the villages in Kimin Circle?

APCC also questioned, why the BJP Govt in the State is tolerating provocative act of Assam officials which is total violation of status quo of Hon’ble Supreme Court?

APCC also raise its concern over non payment of land compensation to the people of papumpare District from which large scale of land is acquired for defence establishment. There are villages from Tawang and West Kameng Districts which became richest in Asia after getting the land compensation for the same reason four years back.

Why the State Govt is neglecting other side of the State. APCC condemn such discrimination and partiality, she stated.

It must be mentioned here that ” The Assam’s Police recently came to Lora 1 village under Kimin circle, Papum Pare District and destroyed the tea seedlings and other related agricultural products.

A team of All arunachal Pradesh Border Student Union (AAPBSU) also visited the spot today. They found that the Assam’s battalions have fully chopped the planted tea seeds and destroyed all the agricultural products planted by the people from the Lora village.

Meanwhile, a boundary disputes has been arousing repeatedly within a short span of time, to control them and safeguard the border areas, the government must deploy adequate police forces and create police outpost in dispute border areas, the union demands.