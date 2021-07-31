ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: APCC Condemns destruction of property in Kimin by Assam police

July 31, 2021
ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) vehemently condemn the recent incident of  Assam police and forest officials destroying property and harassing people living at Lora Village, in Kimin Cirlce.

The Party slams the move of  BJP govt in the state  for constituting  ineffective and  biased  High Level Committee (HLC)  on  Kimin Fiasco. The Committee headed by Home Minister Bamang Felix abruptly  concluded  one sided probe   and  subjected the Kimin fiasco to be settled and  ‘closed’ in his recent Press Briefing , dated 19th July 2021. However, alleged Mina Toko, Spokesperson APCC in her statement

APCC questioned , if the Kimin matter is Closed ,then Why Assam officials are harassing  the Villagers of  Kimin Administrative Circle ?   why the private property of villagers are  damaged by Assam Police?  and  who has authorised  and what are the so called “Strategic Reason” that Assam Police to conduct  illegal eviction drive at the villages in Kimin Circle?

APCC also questioned, why the  BJP Govt in the State is tolerating provocative  act of Assam officials which is total violation of status quo of Hon’ble Supreme Court?

APCC  also raise its concern over  non payment of land compensation  to the people of papumpare District from  which  large scale of land is acquired for defence establishment. There are villages from Tawang and West Kameng Districts   which became richest in Asia after getting the land compensation for the same reason four years back.

Why the State Govt is neglecting other side of the State. APCC condemn such discrimination and partiality, she stated.

It must be mentioned here that ” The  Assam’s Police recently  came to Lora 1 village under Kimin circle, Papum Pare District  and destroyed the tea seedlings and other related agricultural products.

A team of  All arunachal Pradesh Border Student Union (AAPBSU) also visited the spot today. They found that the Assam’s battalions have fully chopped the planted tea seeds and destroyed all the agricultural products planted by the people from the Lora village.

Meanwhile, a boundary disputes has been arousing repeatedly within a short span of time, to control them and safeguard the border areas, the government must deploy adequate police forces and create police outpost in dispute border areas, the union demands.

