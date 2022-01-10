Arunachal

RGU denies admission to AUS’s B. Sc (Agri &Horti) graduates: TCLNSU

This was informed by a group of students’ leaders to Namsai-based Arunachal University of Studies (AUS)

ITANAGAR-  Students obtaining B.Sc agriculture and horticulture degrees from Namsai-based Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) are not allowed admission to any central university, including Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU ).

This was informed by a group of students’ leaders to Namsai-based Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) vice chancellor, in a memorandum, adding this was because of non-affiliation of these courses with Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR).

The team, including Tirap, Changlang, Longding & Namsai Sudents’ Union  (TCLNSU) president Shahlai Wangsu & GS Hongkhil Tekhil, besides All Namsai District Students’ Union president Chow Jaylai Manlai & chief advisor Chow Sengkhun Manchey, discussed issues confronting them after passing out from the AUS, saying their  certificates were useless.

However, the VC informed them that it is mandatory for every varsity and college to get such affiliation, which is subject to many terms and conditions. But, the AUS fails to meet all conditions, like it lacks enough area, the TCLNSU claimed in a release.

When the students sought that the AUS either get those courses affiliated with the ICAR or drop them, the AUS VC, quoting  ICAR website, claimed that ”RGU does not have ICAR accreditation till date. How RGU graduates become eligible there? It is ironical that a non-accredited institution excludes students of other varsity on the basis of accreditation though AUS and RGU are members of Association of Indian Universities (AIU). Thus, both varsities should recognize each other’s degree courses,” he added.

