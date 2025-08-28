North East

Key Decisions Taken to Strengthen Assam-Arunachal Border Coordination at Narayanpur Meeting

The meeting, attended by senior officials of both states, focused on fostering mutual trust, dialogue, and coordination to prevent border-related tensions.

Last Updated: 28/08/2025
2 minutes read
Key Decisions Taken to Strengthen Assam-Arunachal Border Coordination at Narayanpur Meeting

NARAYANPUR ( Lakhimpur )-  In a major step towards ensuring peace and harmony along the Assam–Arunachal Pradesh inter-state border, a high-level joint meeting was convened on Wednesday at the Conference Hall of the Autonomous Council, Narayanpur, Lakhimpur district.

The meeting, attended by senior officials of both states, focused on fostering mutual trust, dialogue, and coordination to prevent border-related tensions. After extensive deliberations, the meeting finalized several key decisions aimed at streamlining communication, ensuring lawful conduct, and boosting community confidence in the sensitive border belt.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Mechukha Trout Quest 2025 Sets New National Record with 105 Catches on Yargyap Chu River

Major Decisions Taken

  • Nodal Officers: Both states will appoint dedicated nodal officers as official contact points for all boundary-related matters. Any violations of status quo—such as unauthorized construction—must first be reported to these officers before action is initiated.
  • WhatsApp Coordination Group: A dedicated inter-state WhatsApp group comprising district officials will be created for real-time coordination and quick communication.
  • Identification of Vulnerable Villages: Vulnerable villages along the border will be identified ahead of the joint boundary demarcation inspections scheduled in October 2025. SOPs and government approval will be ensured before inspections begin.
  • Joint Patrolling: Officials of both states will conduct joint border patrolling twice a month to enhance monitoring and reassure local communities.
  • “Border Bandhu” Programme: A new initiative to promote inter-state cultural and sports activities in border areas, aimed at fostering brotherhood, reducing mistrust, and strengthening people-to-people relations.

Also Read- Finger Millet Field Days Boost Adoption of High-Yielding Varieties in Lungla Subdivision

The meeting also reaffirmed the commitments made in the historic 1979 dialogue under the leadership of then Chief Ministers P.K. Thungon (Arunachal Pradesh) and Golap Borbora (Assam), which stressed “no unilateral activities” and the necessity of continuous mutual dialogue.

Senior officials present included Ms. Vishakha Yadav, DC Papum Pare; Pronab Jit Kakoty, DC Lakhimpur;  Simanta Kumar Das, DC Biswanath; Taru Gusar, SP Papum Pare; Gunendra Deka, Sr. SP Lakhimpur, along with administrative, police, and forest officers of the concerned districts.

Also Read- Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona Conducts Surprise School Visits; Warns Against Laxity and Stresses Discipline

The meeting concluded with a strong resolve to uphold peace, legality, and cultural harmony in the border belt while protecting the sentiments and rights of local communities.

Tags
Last Updated: 28/08/2025
2 minutes read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Governor Parnaik Visits Military Stations, Emphasizes Vigilance, Preparedness & People-Centric Outreach in Border Areas

Arunachal: Governor Parnaik Visits Military Stations, Emphasizes Vigilance, Preparedness & People-Centric Outreach in Border Areas

Meghalaya: Raja Raghuvanshi Murder update, Wife Sonam Raghuvanshi Arrested

Meghalaya: Raja Raghuvanshi Murder update, Wife Sonam Raghuvanshi Arrested

Violence Erupts Again in Manipur Following Arrest of Meitei Leader

Violence Erupts Again in Manipur Following Arrest of Meitei Leader

Honeymoon Turns Tragic: Indore Man Found Dead in Meghalaya Gorge, Wife Still Missing

Honeymoon Turns Tragic: Indore Man Found Dead in Meghalaya Gorge, Wife Still Missing

Arunachal: Guwahati Doctor Missing in Parshuram Kund, Belongings Found at Resort

Arunachal: Guwahati Doctor Missing in Parshuram Kund, Belongings Found at Resort

Disaster in North Sikkim: Landslide Claims Lives, Destroys Bridges, Halts Tourism

Disaster in North Sikkim: Landslide Claims Lives, Destroys Bridges, Halts Tourism

IAF Rescues 14 Stranded in Swollen Bomjir River on Assam-Arunachal Border

IAF Rescues 14 Stranded in Swollen Bomjir River on Assam-Arunachal Border

Sikkim: Tourist Vehicle Plunges into Teesta River, 1 Dead, 8 Missing

Sikkim: Tourist Vehicle Plunges into Teesta River, 1 Dead, 8 Missing

PM Modi Hails Sikkim Vet-Turned-Entrepreneur in Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi Hails Sikkim Vet-Turned-Entrepreneur Dr. Chewang Norbu Bhutia in Mann Ki Baat

Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025: Ambani Unveils Massive Investment Blueprint for North-East India

Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025: Mukesh Ambani Unveils Massive Investment Blueprint for North-East India

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button