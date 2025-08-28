Arunachal: Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona Conducts Surprise School Visits; Warns Against Laxity and Stresses Discipline

PASIGHAT- In a decisive move to ensure accountability and discipline in the education sector, Pasang Dorjee Sona, Minister of Education, conducted surprise inspections at multiple schools across East Siang district.

The institutions visited included Upper Primary School Lumpo, Government Higher Secondary School Sille, Government Higher Secondary School Nari, Government Indira Gandhi Upper Primary School Pasighat, and Government Lal Bahadur Shastri Upper Primary School Pasighat.

During the inspections, the Minister carefully reviewed the functioning of the schools. While he commended schools that demonstrated positive practices, he expressed serious concern over violations of norms in certain institutions.

He instructed school authorities to immediately rectify such lapses, stressing that discipline and adherence to rules are non-negotiable in an education system dedicated to the welfare of students.

A key issue flagged was the failure of some teachers to join their designated posts even after transfer orders. Shri Sona described such negligence as a direct betrayal of students’ future and warned that it will not be tolerated. He directed strict monitoring and announced that disciplinary action would be taken against defaulters found absent without valid reasons.

Reiterating the government’s commitment under the Pema 3.0 Vision, the Education Minister emphasized ongoing efforts for Upgradation of school infrastructure, School mergers for efficient resource utilization, and Strict accountability for teachers and staff.

“Our children deserve quality education in a disciplined and healthy environment. Every stakeholder—administrators, teachers, and policymakers—has a duty to deliver this with sincerity and dedication,” Sona stated during the visit.

He assured that surprise inspections will continue across the state to ensure compliance, transparency, and accountability, reaffirming the government’s mission to build a strong, equitable, and student-centered education system in Arunachal Pradesh.