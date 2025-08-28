Arunachal: Finger Millet Field Days Boost Adoption of High-Yielding Varieties in Lungla Subdivision

LUNGLA ( Tawang )- Finger Millet Field Days and Farmer-Scientist Interaction programmes were successfully organized in Phomeng and Khleteng villages under Lungka circle of Tawang district. The events were conducted by ICAR–Vivekananda Parvatiya Krishi Anusandhan Sansthan (VPKAS), Almora, in collaboration with Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Tawang, under the ICAR’s NEH Programme.

The initiative focused on promoting improved finger millet technologies and enhancing farmer-to-farmer knowledge sharing.

Speaking at the programme, Dr. D.C. Joshi, Senior Scientist, ICAR–VPKAS, emphasized the importance of the newly introduced VL Mandua 376 variety and the VL Millet Thresher. He appreciated local farmers for conducting quality frontline demonstrations and for distributing seeds among adjoining villages, leading to the rapid spread of VL Mandua 376 across Tawang in 2025.

Dr. R.P. Meena, Scientist (Agronomy), guided farmers on improved cultivation practices, eco-friendly weed management, and the importance of mechanization for profitability.

Meanwhile, Er. Utkarsh Kumar demonstrated the Vivek Millet Thresher-cum-Pearler, highlighting its benefits in reducing drudgery, cutting costs, minimizing post-harvest losses, and improving grain quality. Farmers expressed strong interest in adopting the thresher and requested ICAR–VPKAS and KVK Tawang to support its availability.

Dr. C.K. Singh, SMS (Agronomy), KVK Tawang, who played a key role in popularizing VL Mandua 376 as “Teen Mahine Ka Mandua”, informed that the variety has already spread to over 40 villages, including border areas near Tibet and Bhutan. Due to its short duration, higher yield (about 1.5 times more than local varieties), and early maturity, it has quickly gained popularity. He projected that the improved variety will reach almost all finger millet-growing villages in the next 2–3 years.

A total of 99 farmers participated in the programme and highlighted the urgent need for millet threshers to handle the increasing production.

The event reaffirmed ICAR–VPKAS and KVK Tawang’s commitment to strengthening millet cultivation, mechanization, and farmer-led innovation in Arunachal Pradesh’s high-altitude districts.