Arunachal: Mechukha Trout Quest 2025 Sets New National Record with 105 Catches on Yargyap Chu River

MECHUKHA- The pristine Yargyap Chu river in Mechukha witnessed history on August 23 as the Mechukha Trout Quest 2025 set a new national benchmark in competitive angling. The event, organised by the Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, recorded an unprecedented 105 brown trout catches in just one day, establishing a national record for the highest number of catches in a single-day angling competition.

A total of 23 anglers from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya participated in the intense 8-hour contest, underscoring both the thriving trout population of the region and the growing popularity of sustainable angling practices in Northeast India.

Significantly, the entire competition was conducted under the principle of “catch and release”, ensuring that all trout were carefully handled and safely returned to the river.

“This year’s Trout Quest has been a remarkable showcase of sportsmanship and conservation,” said Derek Dsouza, Angling Expert and Director of Pelagic Tribe. “The achievement of 105 catches within eight hours is a testament to the vitality of our rivers and the dedication of the angling community.”

Two champions emerged from the thrilling competition:

Moji Riram claimed victory in Category 1 with the largest catch of the day, a stunning 860-gram trout.

Ngurang Nega triumphed in Category 2 with an outstanding tally of 26 catches, narrowly surpassing Asiel L D Shira from Meghalaya, who finished with 22 catches.

Both winners received trophies and cash prizes of ₹1 lakh each, while participants securing second to fifth places were also recognised with awards and gear support from Pelagic Tribe and Outdoor Gears.

The Mechukha Trout Quest has grown into one of India’s most prestigious eco-tourism and angling festivals, blending sport, conservation, and celebration of the natural world. With this year’s record-setting achievement, Mechukha further strengthens its reputation as a premier trout fishing destination in India, drawing anglers and nature enthusiasts from across the country.