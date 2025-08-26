Arunachal: Landslide Disrupts Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang Highway in Arunachal Pradesh

TAWANG- A massive landslide on Tuesday morning brought traffic to a standstill on the Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang (BCT) National Highway near Sapper Camp in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, cutting off a crucial link between Dirang and Tawang.

Triggered by relentless rainfall, the landslide sent huge boulders tumbling down the hillside, damaging two vehicles but sparing lives. Authorities confirmed there were no casualties. Nearly 120 meters of the strategic highway, vital for both civilian travel and military movement, remains blocked.

A viral video circulating on social media shows commuters scrambling to safety, frantically reversing vehicles as rocks thundered onto the road.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of continued heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh until August 28, raising the risk of further disruptions.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) swiftly deployed men and machinery to the site. “Restoration work is underway, and traffic movement should resume by early tomorrow,” a BRO official said, adding that clearance efforts would continue overnight.

The closure has left travelers stranded and supply lines disrupted, forcing local authorities to issue advisories urging extreme caution on hilly stretches. Residents have expressed concern over the recurring landslide threats along the BCT Highway, pointing to inadequate maintenance and the absence of early warning systems.

The BCT Highway, considered a lifeline for the frontier district of Tawang, has witnessed similar blockages in past monsoon seasons, highlighting the urgent need for long-term road safety and infrastructure solutions in Arunachal Pradesh’s fragile terrain.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation, with heightened alerts for additional landslides as heavy rains persist.