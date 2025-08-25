Arunachal: Tawang Showcases Vibrant Traditions at District-Level Kala Utsav 2025

TAWANG– The Education Department, Tawang, hosted the much-anticipated District-Level Kala Utsav 2025 at the Government Town Secondary School Auditorium, transforming the stage into a vibrant showcase of the region’s cultural richness and traditions.

A total of 13 Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools, stretching from Zemithang to Jang, took part in the annual celebration, presenting folk songs, folk dances, skits, and dramas.

The performances highlighted the Monpa marriage system, local dialects, and age-old crafts such as bamboo, wood, clay, weaving, and Thangka painting.

Welcoming the gathering, Dondup, DPC (ISSE) Tawang, emphasized the objectives of Kala Utsav, initiated in 2015, and underlined the responsibility of youth in safeguarding traditions for future generations.

Chief Guest Hridar Phuntsok, DDSE Tawang, lauded the students’ efforts and praised teachers for their role in cultural preservation. He encouraged schools to balance academics with cultural participation and reminded that the winners will represent Tawang at the state-level Kala Utsav as cultural ambassadors.

1st Place: Government Town Secondary School, Tawang — Skit on Monpa way of life, featuring paper making, weaving, Thangka painting, bamboo craft, and traditional attire stitching.

2nd Place: Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Kangteng — Skit on traditional pottery.

3rd Place: Kyidphel Secondary School — Demonstration of the traditional water-run prayer wheel (Dungyur Mani).

The judging panel featured Sonam Tsering (District Art & Cultural Officer), renowned Monpa composer-singer Sonam, and DIPRO Tawang.

The day ended on a high note with a collective reaffirmation of community pride in cultural identity. Students, teachers, and officials echoed a shared resolve to nurture heritage while embracing modern education, ensuring the traditions of Tawang thrive for generations to come.