Arunachal: Eco-Clean Mebo Mission Leads Mass Cleanliness Drive from Raneghat to Ayeng

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- In a strong display of community spirit, a mass social service cleanliness drive was carried out today morning along the roadside stretch between Raneghat and Ayeng village under the Eco-Clean Mebo Mission (ECMM).

The drive, supervised by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mebo and ECMM Chairman, Nancy Yirang, saw enthusiastic participation from several village clean mission committees. Volunteers worked tirelessly to clear grasses, plastic waste, and other debris along the National Highway roadside, ensuring protection for the saplings planted earlier by the Arunachal Teachers’ Association (ATA), East Siang Unit, and Ketir-Momir Gokying (Clean and Green Ayeng Mission).

Clean mission teams representing villages such as Silluk (Zero Waste), Aohali (Zero Hunting), Borguli (Mission Ta:tang), Kiyit (Mission Ayang), and Ayeng (Ketir-Momir Gokying) joined hands in the effort, demonstrating a united commitment to make Mebo Sub-Division cleaner and greener.

Speaking at the event, ADC Mebo Nancy Yirang said, “The collective effort under ECMM is gradually paying off, and people in Mebo Sub-Division are becoming more conscious about cleanliness and environmental health.”

ECMM Mission Manager Olen Megu Damin echoed the sentiment, calling the initiative a growing success story in community-driven cleanliness.

Local leaders including Bompang Tayeng (Chairman, Ketir-Momir Gokying, Ayeng), Kepang Nong Borang (Chairman, Silluk Swachh Abhiyan), Kaling Tayeng (Chairman, Clean Borguli Mission), and Sangar Pertin (Ayang Mission, Kiyit) also reaffirmed their dedication to sustaining the momentum for a cleaner, healthier environment in their villages.

The initiative highlights how grassroots participation, combined with administrative support, is gradually transforming the Mebo region into a role model for eco-conscious community development.