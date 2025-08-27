Arunachal

Arunachal: ICAR Empowers Tribal Farmers in Basar Through Mushroom Cultivation Training

The programme, attended by 25 tribal trainees, marked an important step in promoting sustainable, low-cost, and income-generating agricultural practices.

Last Updated: 27/08/2025
1 minute read
BASAR-  The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), under the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Mushroom, has conducted a hands-on training programme on oyster and milky mushroom cultivation at the Mushroom Research & Training Centre (MRTC), Basar.

The programme, attended by 25 tribal trainees, marked an important step in promoting sustainable, low-cost, and income-generating agricultural practices in Arunachal Pradesh’s tribal belt.

Led by Dr. Raghuveer Singh, Principal Investigator (AICRP on Mushroom), the training emphasised the nutritional, medicinal, and economic value of mushrooms. Dr. Singh highlighted their high protein content, low input requirements, and rising market demand, making mushroom farming a profitable venture for small and marginal farmers.

Participants engaged in practical demonstrations and interactive sessions, gaining hands-on experience in spawning, casing, and harvesting techniques inside mushroom cropping rooms. A visit to the Mushroom Museum familiarised them with mushroom biodiversity and innovative production technologies.

To encourage entrepreneurship and self-reliance, trainees were provided with cultivation kits comprising plastic buckets, hand sprayers, and literature. The programme also facilitated farmer-to-farmer knowledge sharing, equipping participants with the confidence to start mushroom farming as a viable livelihood option.

“Through this training, we aim to strengthen nutritional security and create livelihood opportunities for rural communities,” said Dr. Singh. Technical support was provided by Shri Nabajyoti Das, Technical Officer, who played a key role in facilitating the sessions.

This initiative reflects ICAR’s ongoing commitment to empowering tribal farmers with science-led interventions, enhancing economic resilience and sustainable development in the region.

