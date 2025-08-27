Arunachal: DC East Siang Stresses Strict Monitoring of SOPs in De-Addiction Centres at 12th NCORD Meet

PASIGHAT- Deputy Commissioner (DC) of East Siang, Sonalika Jiwani, reiterated the importance of strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres while addressing the 12th NCORD (Narcotics Coordination Centre) district-level meeting at the DC’s Conference Hall on Wednesday.

Emphasizing that the responsibility of shaping a drug-free future for youth rests on both society and institutions, DC Jiwani called upon NGOs and civil society groups to play a pivotal role in the ongoing battle against the drug menace.

Also Read- Gaon Burah Associations Call on DC Pasighat, Seek Support for GB Welfare

She directed the in-charges of rehabilitation centres to strictly comply with state government regulations, while assuring that the District Administration (DA) will ensure regular monitoring and surprise inspections to maintain accountability.

Highlighting rehabilitation as a long-term process, Jiwani stressed the need for integrating skill development and vocational training into recovery programmes. “Skill development in various trades must be part of the rehabilitation journey to ensure self-employment and livelihood opportunities for the recovered youth,” she remarked.

Also Read- Mechukha Trout Quest 2025 Sets New National Record with 105 Catches on Yargyap Chu River

The DC further instructed the Department of Skill Development to facilitate vocational courses and create awareness materials (IEC) to reach out to maximum beneficiaries through mass and social media.

The NCORD meeting, organized by East Siang Police, also reviewed ongoing action plans including:

Awareness campaigns under Voice Against Drug Abuse (VADA) Clubs to connect with students and youth.

Enforcement of prohibition on public drinking and enhanced patrolling in vulnerable areas.

Joint crackdowns on illegal liquor outlets.

The meeting was attended by SP Pankaj Lamba, SDPO Dr. Akansha Milind Tamgadge, ADC Mebo Nancy Yirang, DySP Ayub Boko, Jt. DHS (T&R) Dr. T. Tali, DMO Dr. Yagling Perme, Supdt. of Tax & Excise Kangong Dai, officers from the Industries Department, police OCs, CBO representatives, members of Anti-Drug Warriors, WASE, ABAK (ESDU), and in-charges of rehabilitation centres, among others.