Arunachal: Gaon Burah Associations Call on DC Pasighat, Seek Support for GB Welfare

PASIGHAT- In a significant move to highlight the concerns of Gaon Burahs (GBs) and Gaon Burihs (women village heads), leaders of the All Adi Belt GB Welfare Association (AABGBWA) and Bogong Block GB Association met Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani at Pasighat on Tuesday.

The delegation, led by Dr. Takeng Taggu, President of AABGBWA, and Ote Rukbo, President of Bogong Block GB Association, presented traditional items such as Gale and Egiin to the DC as a token of love and festive greetings ahead of Solung festival. This maiden courtesy call was also an occasion to raise the issues of welfare and recognition of GBs, who play a crucial role in maintaining grassroots justice and village governance.

During the meeting, Dr. Taggu highlighted the hardships faced by GBs in wearing thick red woollen coats even during peak summer. The DC assured that the administration would explore alternatives for lighter uniforms, easing the discomfort.

The team also briefed the DC about the outcome of the 2nd General Conference of AABGBWA, held on August 21 at Engo Takar Dere, where Dr. Taggu was unanimously elected as President, with Getem Saring as Secretary, Tajir Gamoh as Vice-President, and Makpel Megu as Assistant General Secretary. The association, with nearly 800 members across 6–7 Adi-inhabited districts, acts as an umbrella body representing the traditional institution of GBs.

While interacting with the press, Dr. Taggu emphasized the historic role of GBs since the British era under the Assam Frontier Regulation Act of 1945, where they function as grassroots judges in a three-tier customary court system.

He, however, expressed concern over gaps in the recently amended AFR Act (2023), which does not clearly define leadership roles in inter-village and apex customary courts. The association plans to soon meet the Commissioner, Law & Justice to push for clarity and reforms.

For centuries, the Gaon Burahs and Gaon Burihs have remained central to Arunachal Pradesh’s village administration, law enforcement, and community development. Their demand for recognition and welfare support continues to be vital for strengthening traditional governance at the grassroots.