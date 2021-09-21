J&K: Two pilots succumb to injuries in Army helicopter crash in Udhampur

ADVERTISEMENT

NEW DELHI- Two pilots succumbed to their injuries after a Army helicopter Cheetah crash landed near Shiv Garh Dhar area of Patnitop in Udhampur district of Jammu division today during a training sortie. The pilots had been evacuated and rushed to a treatment facility.

PRO defence said that one of the deceased was a captain, while the other one was a major. Their families were being informed.

Earlier, the DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range, Suleman Chowdary said that a search team rushed to the spot. Meanwhile locals launched the rescue operation and evacuated injured riders from a site.

Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha in a tweet said, that he salutes the courage and sacrifice of braveheart army officers who laid down their lives in the line of duty at Patnitop Udhampur. My thoughts and prayers are with their families in this hour of grief.

Union Minister in PMO Dr. Jitendra Singh on Twitter said he was “disturbed to receive the news of Army Helicopter crash around Patnitop region.”