Arunachal: Governor for memorial of Late Sepoy Agoi Wangsa, Shaurya Chakra (Posthumous)

ITANAGAR- Hunchun Ngandam, Minister RWD, accompanied by Tanpho Wangnaw, MLA Longding-Pumao called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 21st September 2021. They briefed him about the recognition of the valour of Late Sepoy Agoi Wangsa of 3rd Battalion of Assam Regiment, who made the supreme sacrifice fighting terrorists in Punjab on 16th June 1992. He was honoured with Shaurya Chakra (SC) posthumously.

The Governor emphasised that a memorial in the honour should be made at the earliest in Longding Town and it should be imposing, motivating and worthy of the heroism of Late Sepoy Agoi Wangsa, SC. He said that in addition to the memorial in Longding Town, a befitting memorial should also be made at the site of the last rites of Late Sepoy Agoi Wangsa, SC in his village.

He further emphasised that the memorial should be at a vintage location of the town to be visible from distance so as to inspire the youth and many others to emulate the heroism of Late Sepoy Agoi Wangsa,SC.

The memorial has an emotional attachment to the Wancho community and others as it will inculcate feelings of bravery, courage and self-sacrifice in every visitor, the Governor said.

The Governor advised the Secretary cum Director, Rajya Sainik Board to visit the site at Longding in coordination with local MLAs and finalise the site selection. He also asked the Secretary cum Director, Rajya Sainik Board to explore ways to help the Vir Nari of Late Sepoy Wangsa financially so that she can sustain herself.

Major General Jarken Gamlin (Retd.), member, APPSC, Air Commodore R.D. Mosabi (Retd.), Secretary cum Director, Rajya Sainik Board and Lt Colonel TC Tayum were present during the meeting.