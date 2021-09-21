Arunachal:  2 drown as Gypsy falls into Tawang Chu river, one boy drowns in Kameng River, Search operation continue

ADVERTISEMENT

TAWANG/SEPPA- Two person drowned and another had a miraculous escape when their Gypsy fell into Tawang Chu river and a 14-year-old boy drowned in Kameng River while bathing.

Two person drowned and another had a miraculous escape getting stuck in bushes when their Gypsy fell into Tawang Chu river near Jang. The incident took place on Sunday night at around 8 pm. informed Brijesh Kumar Upadhyay, PRO, 12 NDRF, Itanagar.

On receiving a requisition from DC Tawang, on Monday, a team of 12 NDRF stationed at Bomdila, moved to incident site and started search operation. Team consisting 22 personnel of 12 NDRF under command of Insp/GD Mintu Sonowal searched through line search, boats and deep divers but two drowned persons couldn’t be traced out so far. However Gypsy has been recovered from near Maling area.

In another incident , a 14-year-old boy Anil Natung , who is resident of Village Seppa drowned in Kameng River while bathing at Seppa on Monday.

one team of 12 NDRF moved today early morning to incident site at Seppa and started search operation. Team consisting 20 personnel of 12 NDRF under command of Insp/GD PK Zou searched two Km downstream approx through line search, boats and deep divers so far. Both teams are putting their best efforts to trace out drowned persons.

Search Operations is still continuing at both the places.