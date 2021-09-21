Arunachal: SWARNIM VIJAY MASHAAL tours along  LAC with Tibet Autonomous Region

ADVERTISEMENT

TAWANG– The Swarnim Vijay Mashaal, which reached Tawang on 19 Sep 21, was today taken to forward most areas on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with Tibet Autonomous Region(TAR).

The Vijay Mashaal travelled through treacherous terrain and narrow roads to reach Bum La, where it was received by the officers and jawans of the Indian Army deployed on the forward tier of defences along the LAC and was presented Guard of Honour at Joginder War Memorial.

The Mashaal was thereafter taken to the the historical Kinzemane area where His Holiness, the Dalai Lama had first set his feet in India in March 1959.Travelling through Gorsam and Lum La, the Vijay Mashaal was extended a warm welcome by the local populace and was received with great enthusiasm and fervour.

The Nation is commemorating the 50th year of the 1971 Indo-Pak War and the Vijay Mashaal was flagged off by the Prime Minister in Dec 2020 from National War Memorial, New Delhi. Since then, the Flame has travelled all across the Country to reach North-Eastern states and is currently touring the areas under Ball of Fire Division of the Indian Army. A number of events are lined up at Tawang to commemorate the Swarnim Vijay Varsh on 21 & 22 Sep 21.