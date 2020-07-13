Itanagar: monitor and regulate prices of essential commodities- DC instructed

Itanagar- The Deputy Commissioner Itanagar Capital Region Komkar Dulom has passed instruction to officers to monitor and regulate prices of various essential commodities in the Capital Region.

An Order in this regard has been issued by the DC directing the ADM cum CEO, all Administrative officers, the Controller Legal Metrology and Consumer Affairs, APMC officers and Police to ensure that the consumers are not overcharged beyond the maximum retail Price by the retailers.

The officers are also directed to visit various sectors/ colonies during the period and regulate the prices as deemed fit and proper.

The Order further stated that the violators if any￼￼￼ shall be dealt as per the relevant sections of Arunachal Pradesh Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing(Regulation) Act, 2017(Act No.10 of 2018) and under relevant sections of Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

The Order was issued in view of seven days extension of lockdown wef 5 am of 13th July 2020 to 5 AM of 20th July 2020 in the Itanagar Capital Region and during which the retail price of various essential commodities needs to be regulated to control price escalation in the Capital Region.