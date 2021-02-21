Itanagar- Everyone should have a calendar in their life- Talo Potom

DOIMUKH- “ Everyone should have a calendar in their life and act upon as per calendar so that every work are done in proper way, otherwise every programme and policy of progress and development will be derailed, said Talo Potom, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) and Chief Estate Officer (CEO)

Talo Potom was addressing the youths at a function organized by Save Arunachal Save Indigenous (SASI) at Chuiputa in Doimukh circle on Saturday afternoon.

Potom termed the youth as future of tomorrow and appeal the youths to shoulder the responsibility in nation building and become partner of nation development.

We are becoming older and youths should now have a greater role and work to the work assigned being a government servant, being a student leader, being a social worker, businessmen and political leader or an activist has to carry forward the legacy of our forefather to provide the natural justice to our next generation and also guide their younger for awareness and exemplary. He said.

Itanagar is the state capital it will never become smart city and better place to live unless all the denizens residing in urban and rural area extend helping hand and support to the capital administration, IMC, elected leaders and others who have a planning and working with a mission to developed the Itanagar into a smart city and better place to live in peace and tranquility. Potom said.

He said the progress in Capital Complex road of National Highway-415 is in fast progress and the bridge at Chandanagar is almost at the verge of completion and need some time for curing and hope that the bridge over river Sinkey will be open for traffic movement from Feb 28 while work progress at Underpass at Bank Tinali is also in progress. The work of underpass started on January 27 and it is expected to complete in next three months in 90 days. He said.

‘Save Arunachal Save Indigenous’ SASI Chairman Debia Muj, Convener SD Lodha,

Advocate Sunil Mow among other eminent guest share their vies and suggestion to make the capital and state a better place to live.

An interaction session was also held wherein Potom reply to various query raised by the students and youth community on issue like statehood bill, national and international boundary with China, corruption, tribal right with regards to Forest right, politico and government and governance and etc.